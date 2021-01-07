The New York Mets made the first blockbuster trade of the Steve Cohen era on Tuesday, acquiring star shortstop Francisco Lindor and starting pitcher Carlos Carrasco from Cleveland in exchange for shortstop Amed Rosario, Andres Gimenez, outfielder Isaiah Greene and right-handed pitcher Josh Wolf
Lindor, 27, is slated to earn $20 million in the final year of his contract and the Indians, interested in cutting payroll for the 2021 season, have spent the offseason shopping him. The star shortstop is coming off a season in which he hit .258/.335/.415 to go along with eight home runs and 27 RBIs. Lindor also posted a career-worst .750 OPS and .415 slugging percentage. Meanwhile, Carrasco put together a 3-4 record with a 2.91 ERA while recording 172 strikeouts during the 60-game shortened season as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Twitter was certainly buzzing moments after the trade was announced. Two of Lindor's new teammates, Mets pitchers Marcus Stroman and Trevor May, were extremely excited that they won't have to face the talented slugger.
Oh my god. COOKIE TOO!? And @Lindor12BC!? Let’s start this season now!!!!!!!!! @Cookie_Carrasco https://t.co/1o33iptdC8— Marcus Stroman (@STR0) January 7, 2021
This would make it impossible for me to face him, and I’m cool with that. Very very cool with it.#LFGM BABY. https://t.co/5SWOEIoHaa— Trevor “IamTrevorMay” May (@IamTrevorMay) January 7, 2021
In addition, fans were very excited by the Mets' move to acquire Lindor.
Cleveland really went to the WS like 5 years ago, that downfall has been pretty wild, especially trading Lindor, Kluber, Bauer, Clevinger and Carrasco in a pretty short time frame, I feel for those fans— Ellis (@e11isBK) January 7, 2021
Mets gotta try and sign Lindor long term now.— j a c k💥 (@JackRosenova) January 7, 2021
LINDOR LINDOR LINDOR #LFGM I can’t believe the Mets are actually making big offseason moves— Benny Jay (@BenjaminJLehman) January 7, 2021
The #Mets package for Lindor and Carrasco: pic.twitter.com/D7MXgeHRRZ— Tim Nolan (@Tim_Nolan10) January 7, 2021
Woooowwwww lindor to the @Mets sheesh!— Devin Gearhart (@chaboi_DG) January 7, 2021
On the verge of fainting already, but if this lineup happens i will have a stroke— Robert (@Giantant456) January 7, 2021
1. Brandon Nimmo (RF)
2. George Springer (CF)
3. Michael Conforto (LF)
4. Jeff McNeil (2B)
5. Pete Alonso (DH)
6. Francisco Lindor (SS)
7. Dominic Smith (1B)
8. J.D. Davis (3B)
9. James McCann (C)