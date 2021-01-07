The New York Mets made the first blockbuster trade of the Steve Cohen era on Tuesday, acquiring star shortstop Francisco Lindor and starting pitcher Carlos Carrasco from Cleveland in exchange for shortstop Amed Rosario, Andres Gimenez, outfielder Isaiah Greene and right-handed pitcher Josh Wolf

Lindor, 27, is slated to earn $20 million in the final year of his contract and the Indians, interested in cutting payroll for the 2021 season, have spent the offseason shopping him. The star shortstop is coming off a season in which he hit .258/.335/.415 to go along with eight home runs and 27 RBIs. Lindor also posted a career-worst .750 OPS and .415 slugging percentage. Meanwhile, Carrasco put together a 3-4 record with a 2.91 ERA while recording 172 strikeouts during the 60-game shortened season as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Twitter was certainly buzzing moments after the trade was announced. Two of Lindor's new teammates, Mets pitchers Marcus Stroman and Trevor May, were extremely excited that they won't have to face the talented slugger.

In addition, fans were very excited by the Mets' move to acquire Lindor.