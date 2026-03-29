The first Sunday Night Baseball game of the 2026 MLB season will see a pair of divisional winners from last year facing off as the Cleveland Guardians visit the Seattle Mariners. Cleveland (2-1) won the AL Central with an 88-74 record before bowing out in the Wild Card Round. Seattle (1-2) clinched the AL West with a 90-72 mark before falling in seven games in the ALCS. Cleveland is coming off a 6-5 extra-innings victory on Saturday. Emerson Hancock (4-5, 4.90 ERA) will start for the Mariners, with Slade Cecconi (7-7, 4.30 ERA) going for the Guardians.

First pitch is at 7:20 p.m. ET from T-Mobile Park in Seattle. The Mariners went 4-2 versus Cleveland last season. The latest Guardians vs. Mariners odds list Seattle as the -144 favorite on the money line (risk $144 to win $100). The over/under for total runs is 7.5. Before making any Mariners vs. Guardians picks or MLB predictions, be sure to see the Guardians vs. Mariners predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

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The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. It was a profitable 35-29 on top-rated MLB money-line picks last season. It also excelled making home run prop picks in 2025, returning nearly 30 units of profit. Anybody following its MLB betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Guardians vs. Mariners and just locked in its picks and MLB predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several MLB odds and betting lines for Mariners vs. Guardians:

Guardians vs. Mariners money line Mariners -144, Guardians +121 Guardians vs. Mariners over/under 7.5 runs Guardians vs. Mariners run line Mariners -1.5 (+147) Guardians vs. Mariners picks See picks at SportsLine Guardians vs. Mariners streaming Peacock

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Top Mariners vs. Guardians predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Guardians vs. Mariners, the model is going Over 7.5 combined runs. Only one other MLB team hit the Over more often than the Mariners last season, as they saw the Over post a 95-75-5 record (56.2%) in the 2025 regular and postseason. The total was eclipsed at an even higher rate when Seattle played outside of the AL West as the Over hit in 58.7% of those games last season.

While Cleveland struggled at the plate last season, new addition Rhys Hoskins has already made a big impact to help the Guardians in that regard. He collected three hits in his team debut and reached base safely five times in that game. His production has enabled to hit in two of the first three matchups between the teams this season. Get the Mariners vs. Guardians money-line pick at SportsLine.

How to make Guardians vs. Mariners picks

After simulating every pitch of Mariners vs. Guardians 10,000 times, the model also says one side of the money line has all the value. You can get that pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Guardians vs. Mariners, and which side of the money line has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its MLB picks, and find out.