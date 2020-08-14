Watch Now: Highlights: Mets vs. Nationals ( 1:54 )

New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom was scratched from Friday's start against the Phillies at Citizens Bank Park due to neck tightness, deGrom told reporters, including MLB.com's Anthony DiComo. The Mets will send out rookie right-hander Walker Lockett to take the mound in the series opener.

During deGrom's last start on Sunday -- where he allowed seven hits and two runs in five innings against Miami -- he was bothered by a blister on the middle finger of his right hand. But, that issue is not what will keep him off the mound on Friday. The tightness began after that Sunday start, and deGrom said that the pain has lingered since and he was unable to throw off the mound.

There is no structural damage in deGrom's neck, DiComo adds. DeGrom will throw a bullpen session Sunday or Monday, and go from there. It's unclear how long he will be out, or how many more starts he will miss.

DeGrom, 32, missed some time last season when he ended up on the injured list with nagging elbow soreness and discomfort. The reigning two-time Cy Young winner has put together a solid campaign so far in 2020:

Jacob deGrom NYM • SP • 48 ERA 2.45 WHIP .95 IP 22 BB 5 K 28 View Profile

The Mets pitching staff has already been hit hard with injuries during this abbreviated season. Right-hander Michael Wacha was placed on the injured list Sunday with shoulder inflammation. He joins right-hander Noah Syndergaard, who will miss this season due to Tommy John. Rght-hander Marcus Stroman, who suffered a torn left calf, decidied to opt-out of the season due to coronavirus concerns. The club's rotation depth includes rookie David Peterson, Steven Matz and Rick Porcello.

The Mets are 9-11 through 20 games this season. Sportsline puts their postseason odds at 56.2 percent.