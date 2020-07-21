Watch Now: 2020 MLB Pitching Outlook: Mets ( 3:37 )

New York Mets star first baseman Pete Alonso will be mic'd up throughout the 2020 season, according to Deesha Thosar of the New York Daily News. Highlights from Alonso's mic will be posted in episodes on the Mets star's YouTube channel.

Alonso will start to be mic'd up for Friday's Opening Day tilt against the Atlanta Braves.

"I'll have my own YouTube channel and MLB is going to help produce this and provide the content," Alonso told the Daily News. "There will be more of an interactive and inside look into the games from what actually goes on. I'm really excited for it.

"I think having a heightened fan experience — especially without fans being in the stands — that'd be really cool and hopefully impacts a lot of fans and brings some new fans in the game because I feel like any chance we have to grow the game of baseball, I feel like it's a good thing."

Alonso's comments should make for some very interesting content for fans to see. It could range from conversations with other MLB stars to conversations with teammates to maybe even disagreements with the home plate umpire when he's batting.

Opposing players are going to know that Alonso is mic'd, so maybe they'll provide intriguing content to the Mets first baseman.

Alonso began a test run of the process when he was mic'd up for Saturday's game against the New York Yankees. It was done so that Alonso would be comfortable with wearing the microphone while batting and playing at first base.

"The mic this year is way more comfortable how it fits in the jersey," Alonso added. "I'm really happy how they kind of worked that in and made some adjustments."

Of course, Alonso is no stranger to having fans have an up-close and personal view of him. The Mets star was also mic'd up during the 2019 Home Run Derby, which Alonso ended up winning.

Without fans being able to attend games this season, giving them an up-close look at one of the game's biggest stars is certainly going to be a pretty cool sight to see.

"I feel like this year we've taken some pretty big steps forward to improve us players being mic'd when we play," Alonso said. "Hopefully we can keep pushing this thing forward and providing more content and reach more people and reach more fans."

It also doesn't hurt that Alonso is one of the bigger home run hitters in the MLB, so his raw reactions to his long balls could make for some great entertainment.