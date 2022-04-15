The New York Mets play their home opener when they host the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday afternoon at Citi Field in Queens, N.Y. The Mets (5-2) enter this matchup atop the NL East. They have opened the season with series wins over the Nationals and Phillies. Meanwhile the Diamondbacks (2-4) sit at the bottom of the NL West, but they are coming off a 10-inning victory over the Astros on Wednesday. Chris Bassitt (1-0, 0.00 ERA) takes the mound for New York. He will square off against Arizona's Zach Davies (0-0, 3.60).

First pitch is set for 1:10 p.m. ET. New York is a -230 money-line favorite (risk $230 to win $100) in the latest Mets vs. Diamondbacks odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while Arizona is a +195 underdog. The over-under for total runs scored is 8.5. Before making any Diamondbacks vs. Mets picks, you need to check out the latest MLB predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, enters Week 2 of the 2022 season on a 216-181 roll on top-rated MLB money-line picks that dates back to last season, returning over $900 for $100 players. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has locked in on Mets vs. Diamondbacks, and just locked in its picks and MLB predictions. You can visit SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are the MLB odds and trends for Diamondbacks vs. Mets:

Mets vs. Diamondbacks money line: New York -230, Arizona +195

Mets vs. Diamondbacks run line: Mets -1.5 (-115)

Mets vs. Diamondbacks over-under: 8.5 runs

NYM: Mets rank second in the majors in on-base percentage (.365).

ARI: Diamondbacks rank seventh in the majors in ERA (2.95).

Why you should back the Mets

New York faces the majors' worst lineup in Arizona. As a team, the Diamondbacks rank last in the majors in batting average (.140), slugging (.246) and OPS (.532). They also rank 28th (out of 30) in runs scored (15).

In addition, Mark Canha has started the season strong for the Mets. Signed as a free agent in the offseason, the leftfielder leads the team in batting average (.381) and on-base percentage (.500). In his career against Davies, Canha is hitting .333.

Why you should back the Diamondbacks

Arizona's pitching has been solid to start the season. The Diamondbacks have an ERA of 2.95, which ranks seventh in the majors. Their relievers have been even better, posting a 2.84 ERA. In two games against the Astros this week, Arizona limited the reigning AL champions to three earned runs and 14 hits across 19 innings.

By contrast, the Diamondbacks face a Mets bullpen that has struggled so far this season. New York's relievers have a 4.15 ERA, which ranks 24th in the majors, and already have blown two of three save opportunities. They also are allowing opponents to hit .242, which ranks 26th.

How to make Diamondbacks vs. Mets picks

SportsLine's model is leaning over on the run total, as the simulation suggests the teams will combine for 9.3 runs. It also says one side of the money line has all the value. You can only get the model's pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Mets vs. Diamondbacks? And which side of the money line has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side to jump on, all from the advanced model that has crushed its top-rated MLB picks, and find out.