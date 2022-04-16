Citi Field hosts a National League tilt between the New York Mets and the Arizona Diamondbacks on Saturday afternoon. The matchup is the second game of a three-game weekend set between the teams. New York won the opener on Friday afternoon by a 10-3 margin, improving to 6-2 on the season. Arizona is 2-5 to begin the 2022 campaign.

Mets vs. Diamondbacks money line: Mets -170, Diamondbacks +150

Mets vs. Diamondbacks over-under: 7.5 runs

Mets vs. Diamondbacks run line: Mets -1.5 (+125)

AZ: The Diamondbacks are 19-59 in the last 78 games as a road underdogs

NYM: The Mets are 40-21 in the last 61 games as home favorites

Why you should back the Diamondbacks

Even in the midst of a tough season in 2021, the Diamondbacks led the American League in doubles and finished in the top three in triples. Arizona can also take solace in a strong starting pitching option in this particular contest. Right-hander Zac Gallen takes the ball for the Diamondbacks, and he boasts a career 3.46 ERA across 273.1 innings of work. Gallen is a prolific strikeout artist, producing 10.44 strikeouts per nine innings for his career, and he has a stellar 3.18 ERA in three career starts against the Mets.

Right-handers also struggle against Gallen to the tune of a .212 batting average and a .298 on-base percentage over his career. New York's offense projects to be improved in 2022, but the Mets finished dead-last in the National League in hits in 2021. The Mets also ranked in the bottom three of the NL in runs scored, doubles, triples, stolen bases and total bases last season.

Why you should back the Mets

The Mets are playing extremely well to begin the season, and they are facing a Diamondbacks team with only 18 runs in its first seven games. New York sits atop the National League in overall offensive production, headlined by 44 runs and 10 home runs in the first eight games. The Mets also have seven stolen bases, taking advantage of team speed, and New York boasts a .268 batting average and a .371 on-base percentage through one week of action.

New York is walking almost 11 percent of the time, and Francisco Lindor has a 20 percent walk rate in the early going. Lindor also blasted two home runs on Friday, improving to a .457 on-base percentage and a .704 slugging percentage in 2022. Brandon Nimmo is also off to a hot start, including a .429 on-base percentage and a .708 slugging percentage with two home runs. New York can also take solace in having Carlos Carrasco (0-0, 1.59 ERA) on the mound, with the veteran boasting a 3.53 ERA in more than 1,000 innings since the start of the 2014 season.

