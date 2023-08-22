Major League Baseball launching its new Commissioner's Ambassador Program on Tuesday, tasking decorated ex-players with helping to grow the sport along with supporting the league's community efforts.

"We are thrilled to begin our Ambassador Program, which will highlight the impact that former players continue to have," MLB commissioner Rob Manfred said in a statement shared with CBS Sports. "Their active participation in our initiatives will keep them close to the game and help us advance Major League Baseball in the future. I appreciate this group's great enthusiasm to support the game's growth for the next generation of fans."

Former Philadelphia Phillies teammates Ryan Howard and Jimmy Rollins will be leading an impressive group that collectively owns eight World Series championships, 28 All-Star appearances, 20 Gold Gloves and eight Silver Slugger awards. In total, the 12 players have 175 seasons of MLB experience, and one Hall of Fame spot thanks to Fred McGriff -- who was inducted in July.

"Leading the Commissioner's Ambassador Program alongside Ryan and a group of former players who all share the same passion as we do was an opportunity I knew I couldn't pass up," Rollins, a three-time All-Star and four-time Gold Glove award recipient, said in the statement. "To be working with Major League Baseball after our playing careers and still have the chance to help continue growing the game we all love is a true honor. I'm excited for the work and impact this program will have on the sport."

Here is the list of the 12 ambassadors:

Dellin Betances



Michael Bourn

Dexter Fowler

Jeremy Guthrie

LaTroy Hawkins

Ryan Howard



Jed Lowrie

Fred McGriff

Jimmy Rollins



Ichiro Suzuki

Nick Swisher

Shane Victorino

The former players will serve as liaisons to current and future players when it comes to their development on and off the field. They will be attending key MLB events such as the MLB Draft, MLB All-Star Game, the World Series and the MLB World Tour, among others. Ambassadors will also participate in MLB Together community programs and help with the league's youth baseball and softball development initiatives around the United States.

Retired left fielder Raul Ibañez, now the senior vice president for on-Field operations, played a "pivotal" role in the creation of this initiative along with six-time All-Star CC Sabathia, who is currently one of the special assistants to the commissioner.

This is another step the league has taken to include former players in the commissioner's office, with at least 13 MLB alumni having official titles before the ambassadors program.