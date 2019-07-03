MLB Network to air documentary about 1995 Mariners, the team that 'saved' baseball in Seattle
Ken Griffey Jr., Randy Johnson, and Alex Rodriguez are among those interviewed
With the All-Star Break beginning on Monday, there will be no Sunday Night Baseball this week. That doesn't mean a fan in need of some fresh baseball-related content will have to go without. Rather, MLB Network will air an hour-long documentary about the 1995 Seattle Mariners.
The film, boasting MLB Network's standard high-quality production values, is narrated by the rapper Macklemore, who is a Seattle native and Mariners fan. The premise is simple: This is the team that saved baseball in Seattle. In fact, the full title of the program is "MLB Network Presents: The 1995 Mariners, Saving Baseball in Seattle." Hey, it works.
Among those interviewed for the documentary are Ken Griffey Jr. (whose three-month absence due to a broken wrist is covered), Edgar Martinez, Alex Rodriguez, Randy Johnson, and many others who you associate with the '90s Mariners. There's also a focus on the business side of things, with former Mariners CEO John Ellis and King County executive Gary Locke summing up how the franchise eventually landed a new ballpark after some failed attempts.
These Mariners were notable for other reasons beyond their starpower and their historical significance. Seattle overcame a 13-game deficit to win the American League West before later defeating the New York Yankees in the AL Divisional Series. Unfortunately, for the Mariners, they did not record a storybook ending. They would be dispatched by Cleveland in the AL Championship Series, with Dennis Martinez twirling seven shutout innings for the Game 6 win.
Still, we give our recommendation for checking the program out. If you're a Mariners fan, you'll enjoy the old highlights and memories. If you're not, you may learn something new. Reminder: the documentary airs Sunday, July 7, at 10 p.m. ET on MLB Network.
