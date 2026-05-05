The 2026 Major League Baseball season brought us an abundance of managers making their debuts with new teams. Some were retreads, others were emerging from the usual pipeline, others were continuing the trend of having one's first managerial job coming in the majors, and still another was making the unprecedented leap from the college ranks. With the one-quarter mark of the season coming into view, why not take a moment to rank these fresh-on-the-job skippers?

We're not going to include recent interim appointments, Don Mattingly of the Phillies and Chad Tracy of the Red Sox, because they've managed just a handful of games at this writing. As well, Rockies manager Warren Schaeffer won't be included in the rankings even though it's his first season with the permanent gig. That's because he led the Rockies for 122 games last season as the interim.

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As for the eight managers about to be ranked, their current win-loss record isn't the sole criterion. It's also about who's exceeding or falling short of reasonable consensus expectations coming into the 2026 season. Sure, the team's place in the standings is the most important single consideration, but we also have to consider the talent level the manager is working with.

Now let's get to ranking these new pairings of managers and teams ...

1. Walt Weiss, Braves

Weiss ascended to the helm in Atlanta (25-11) after spending eight years as Brian Snitker's bench coach. Prior to that, Weiss had a largely unsuccessful tenure as Rockies manager. It was a natural transition for the Braves following Snitker's retirement -- right down to the goateed bald guy aesthetic -- and Weiss has thrived in the early going. Off to one of the best starts in franchise history, the Braves have already built an 8.5-game cushion and are threatening to run away with the National League East. Coming off an 86-loss campaign in 2025, the Braves, assuming improved health, were expected to bounce back to an extent, but this? Weiss and his charges have not just bounced back; they've been dominant.

2. Craig Stammen, Padres

A reliever as a manager? There's no such thing as an ironclad paradigm, and Stammen, after emerging as something of a surprise hire by the Padres (20-14), has certainly passed muster so far. San Diego has been a reliable contender in recent years, but coming into 2026, it wasn't hard to see spots of age-related decline in the lineup and a lack of depth in the rotation, especially post-Dylan Cease. Instead, Stammen has them within spitting distance of the mighty Dodgers at the top of the NL West. The Pads' current run differential of minus-one suggests they've been lucky to date, but that doesn't change the standings.

3. Blake Butera, Nationals

Butera, at 33, is younger than his boss, Nats president of baseball operations Paul Toboni. That's in keeping with a general trend across the organization since Toboni took over for erstwhile lead decision-maker Mike Rizzo. Deep in a rebuilding process, the Nationals (16-19) were expected to be a last-place team in 2026, and that may yet turn out to be the case. For now, though, they're a third-place team that has a better record and run differential than both the Mets and the Phillies. The Washington offense in particular has been impressive. Butera assumed the role after serving as the Rays' director of player development, which means he may be well-suited for such a young roster. So far, the Nats under Butera have proved much more respectable than most anticipated.

4. Skip Schumaker, Rangers

The Rangers (16-18) aren't all that far removed from their first and only World Series title in 2023. Schumaker, the former Marlins manager (and NL Manager of the Year), took over for future Hall of Famer Bruce Bochy and is tasked with getting Texas back to contention after two disappointing seasons. The American League West looks winnable so far, but the Rangers haven't gotten off to the desired start. Anything less than a wild card berth will be a disappointment in Schumaker's first season.

5. Derek Shelton, Twins

The wheels came off Minnesota last year, and they've remained off under Derek Shelton, who replaced Rocco Baldelli. Shelton met with precious little success during his five-plus seasons as Pirates manager, although there was at least a general upward trajectory. In Minnesota this season, injuries have hit the pitching staff hard, but the Twins (15-20) are hardly the only team dealing with that brand of misfortune. Fortunately for Shelton and the Twins, the AL Central is looking eminently winnable, but so far they haven't seized the opportunity.

6. Kurt Suzuki, Angels

Suzuki, the former big-league catcher, was a bit of a surprise hire. Coming off a 90-loss season in 2025 (and a 99-loss season in 2024) and lugging around the longest playoff drought in MLB, expectations were low for the Angels in 2026. Thus far, they have ... met those low expectations with a 13-23 record. It's looking like another fruitless campaign for the Halos. They have been a bit unlucky so far, and Suzuki has at least presided over a Mike Trout bounce-back season and a Cy Young-caliber start to the season for José Soriano. That's about it, though. A fourth straight last-place finish seems likely for the Angels.

7. Craig Albernaz, Orioles

The impressive young core in Baltimore isn't so young anymore, and the service time clock continues to tick. Albernaz was brought over from Cleveland as the permanent skipper, despite interim Tony Mansolino posting a winning record after taking over for Brandon Hyde last season. The current juncture finds the O's (15-20) on pace for more than 90 losses and already trailing the Yankees by a large margin in the AL East. In other words, the team has taken a step back under Albernaz. That's the case even though Baltimore has played one of the weakest schedules in baseball to date.

8. Tony Vitello, Giants

Vitello, hired away from his prior post as head coach at the University of Tennessee, has proved an awkward fit thus far -- awkward to the point of being pathetic on at least one occasion. Presumably, though, Vitello has learned that this isn't college baseball and his players aren't in college. That means the focus can shift to ... the worst start in franchise history. To be sure, the Giants (14-21) didn't profile as serious contenders in a competitive NL West, but Vitello has them on target for their worst season in almost a decade. If the offense doesn't improve, the Giants could indeed finish behind the Rockies in the NL West.