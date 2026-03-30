The first half-week of the Major League Baseball season is always such a mixed bag. We know we aren't supposed to get all emotional or draw wide-sweeping conclusions based on such a small sample of games, yet we sat around and waited all winter for meaningful MLB action. Deep down inside, we can't help ourselves.

As an example, most readers know I'm a Cubs fan. I will admit that while my head knew that the Opening Day loss wasn't the biggest deal in the world, I was pretty bummed and even a bit angry about my favorite team getting pounded by what is likely one of the worst teams in baseball. I'm pretty livid about the series loss. Hey, we're all human.

Still, here in the Power Rankings, the key is to keep our wits about us. I often say in the early going that we need to react without overreacting. With only a half week of action, there's hardly anything to react to at all. Let's look back at last year for some examples of how reacting could lead us astray.

The Rangers were 3-1.

The Angels were 2-1.

The Cardinals were 3-0.

The Tigers were 0-3.

The Brewers were 0-3.

The Cubs were 2-4.

The three teams with winning records above all missed the playoffs, while the teams that looked terrible ended up in the postseason. Of course, the Dodgers were 5-0 and that 0-4 Braves start was the beginning of a disaster of a season.

How do we know what is real and what was a mirage? We don't, really. We can judge teams based on confirmation bias (I knew the Dodgers were gonna be unbeatable!), but that's about it so far.

Are the Braves and Orioles having bounceback seasons after falling apart last year? Are the Rangers for real? How about the Marlins?!?! The Brewers look great again, but was that just a lack of competition? The Yankees looked amazing, but do the Giants actually just suck? Are the Phillies taking a step back? How about the Blue Jays sweeping the Athletics; did that tell us anything?

We just don't know yet and that's part of the fun.

I do know one thing for sure: I missed this. I'm excited for the grind that is our marathon of a regular season. We'll see plenty of surprises through the course of the season. The most unsurprising thing will be the Dodgers winning the NL West with ease. Again. But we'll see plenty of other fun things. I promise. We're back, baby!