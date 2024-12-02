Major League Baseball's offseason continues to draw close to the annual Winter Meetings, scheduled to begin on Dec. 9 in Dallas, Texas. While the Winter Meetings tend to generate a lot of activity, teams appear to be waking up from their offseason slumber. To wit, the Mets added veteran right-hander Frankie Montas on a two-year contract on Sunday night.

Who'll be next to sign? Below, you can find all of Monday's moves, news, and notes.

Cubs ink Boyd

The Cubs have agreed to a two-year pact worth $29 million with lefty Matthew Boyd, according to the New York Post.

Boyd, 33, spent last season with the Guardians. In eight starts, he amassed a 2.72 ERA (151 ERA+) and a 3.54 strikeout-to-walk ratio. He also performed well in the postseason, holding opponents to one run across 11 ⅔ frames.

Boyd hasn't cleared the 100-inning threshold in a season since 2019. Clearly the Cubs believe in his ability to either stay healthy or to remain productive when he is available. Provided he's hearty and hale, he ought to crack their Opening Day rotation.

Astros monitoring infield market

The Astros continue to attempt to re-sign third baseman and franchise mainstay Alex Bregman, but that doesn't mean general manager Dana Brown is ignoring contingency plans. According to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal, the Astros have been in touch with free-agent shortstop Willy Adames and have expressed interest in Jorge Polanco.

Bregman and Adames are considered to be the two best infielders on the market. Polanco, meanwhile, is viewed as a buy-low candidate following a down season that saw him post his worst OPS+ in four years.