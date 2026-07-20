MLB rumors: Braves target 'playoff-caliber starter,' Athletics getting calls on outfielders

Major League Baseball's Aug. 3 trade deadline is just two weeks away, and there's much to be done when it comes to sorting out buyers and sellers. Even so, teams are already making at least tentative plans for that important date on the MLB calendar. That means trade rumors continue to trickle in, especially now that we're well into the back half of July. Monday is no exception, and you can find the latest dose of trade talk just below.

MLB trade deadline buyers and sellers guide: Where all 30 teams stand two weeks away Dayn Perry

Braves target 'playoff-caliber starter'

The Braves' hot start to the season has been compromised by a sub-.500 record since the start of June and key injuries to the pitching staff. Still, Atlanta is in first place in the National League East and looking to fend off the Phillies and fortify the roster in the name of a deep playoff run. Speaking of which, lead decision-maker Alex Anthopoulos, during an appearance on MLB Network Radio, addressed the deadline and his objectives leading up to it:

"As much as we all like to say, 'I need to get this, I need to get that,' sometimes you just have to take what might be available to you. I think it's been pretty obvious, if there's a playoff-caliber starter out there, we would jump at that. If there's a reliever [out there], we would jump at that."

The Braves' ambitious wishlist may be complicated by a potentially limited supply of committed sellers, and that's especially the case if the lure of the American League wild-card standings prompt the Tigers to hold on to ace Tarik Skubal. If not him, Mets starters Freddy Peralta and Clay Holmes are expected to be available, as well as Giants' Robbie Ray. Whatever the specifics, the Braves certainly figure to be among the most active of buyers before Aug. 3.

A's getting calls on outfielders

The A's have been a flop this season, and they recently signaled that they're likely lined up to sell with the trade that sent veteran right-hander Aaron Civale to the Cubs. Their next move in advance of the deadline may be to deal from their abundance of outfielders in exchange for some of the young pitching they so desperately need. Indeed, MLB Network reports that's a possibility in the days to come. It's not certain which of their outfielders they'd be willing or able to move, but notable names like Lawrence Butler and Tyler Soderstrom may be of interest to contenders in need of outfield help.