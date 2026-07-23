MLB rumors: Phillies could go bigger than expected; how Aaron Judge's injury may affect Yankees' plans

Major League Baseball's Aug. 3 trade deadline is less than two weeks away, and there's much to be done when it comes to sorting out buyers and sellers. Even so, teams are already making at least tentative plans for that important date on the MLB calendar. That means trade rumors continue to trickle in, especially now that we're well into the back half of July. Thursday is no exception, and you can find the latest dose of trade talk just below.

MLB trade deadline buyers and sellers guide: Where all 30 teams stand two weeks away Dayn Perry

Phillies could target bigger rotation upgrades than expected

The Phillies have surged back into contention under interim manager Don Mattingly, and their ever-aggressive lead decision-maker Dave Dombrowski may be looking for an impact starting pitcher leading up to the deadline.

The front three of the Philly rotation is in great shape with Cristopher Sánchez, Zack Wheeler, and Jesús Luzardo, but there's a lack of depth and quality behind that trio, especially with the ongoing struggles of Aaron Nola. That's why the Phillies may not just be seeking to improve their rotation depth by Aug. 3 but also looking to add another needle-mover to the rotation. The Athletic reports:

"The Phillies have told teams in recent weeks that they are searching for a No. 5 starter, according to several sources from rival clubs who were granted anonymity to disclose trade talks. That is no surprise. But, of late, the Phillies have been more willing to discuss higher-caliber arms -- the kind of pitcher who would be capable of starting a postseason game."

Landing such a starter would exact a higher price in return talent, and that may be especially the case this year, given what figures to be a light supply of sellers. The Phillies, though, may be willing to pay that cost if it helps them advance on the Braves at the top of the National League East standings.

Yankees have ambitious wish list

The Yankees are locked in a heated race with the Rays in the American League East, and the Red Sox have been surging back into relevance, as well. In an effort to return to the top of the division and more generally assert themselves as the power team in the AL, the Yankees will be looking to make multiple splashes leading up to the deadline. The priority item remains an upgrade at the catcher position, and like so many other contenders they also want to fortify the bullpen. Now, though, they may also be in the market for a right-handed-batting outfielder, ESPN reports. That's in direct response to the ongoing absence of reigning MVP Aaron Judge, who's been sidelined since the end of May with a ribcage injury and still has no clear timetable for his return.