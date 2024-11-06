The San Diego Padres have finalized a two-year extension with manager Mike Shildt, the team announced Wednesday. Shildt's current contract runs through 2025, so the extension will lock him in through the 2027 season.

"As Mike demonstrated this year, he has an unwavering commitment to winning and a unique set of skills that got our group to perform at a high level," general manager A.J. Preller said in a statement. "He possesses a true love for this team and the game of baseball, and I am thrilled to continue to work together with Mike to bring a championship to the city of San Diego."

Shildt, 56, just completed his first season as Padres manager after spending the previous two years in a player development role with the team. San Diego went 93-69 this past season, including an MLB-best 56-29 after June 18. The Padres swept the Atlanta Braves in the Wild Card Series before losing to the Dodgers in five games in the NLDS.

Joe Musgrove will miss 2025 with Tommy John surgery and Jurickson Profar is a free agent, otherwise most of San Diego's core will return next season. That includes starters Dylan Cease and Michael King, and middle of the order threats Fernando Tatis Jr. and Manny Machado. The bullpen, led by Jason Adam and Robert Suarez, is strong as well.

Prior to joining the Padres, Shildt spent 17 years with the St. Louis Cardinals, working his way up from scout to minor league coach to major league manager. He managed the MLB team from 2018-21, took St. Louis to the postseason three times, and was the NL Manager of the Year in 2019. Shildt's career managerial record is 345-268 (.563).

"I am honored to continue leading this team toward Peter Seidler's vision of bringing a World Series championship to San Diego," Shildt said in a statement. "In collaboration with our players and coaching staff, we are committed to building on our success, serving our community and the city of San Diego, and delivering a winning team to our incredible and deserving fan base."