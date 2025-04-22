Bitter NL East rivals will clash once again when the Philadelphia Phillies visit the New York Mets at 7:10 p.m. ET for the second game of their three-game series. New York won Monday's game 5-4 thanks to a two-homer effort from star shortstop Francisco Lindor, despite a late ninth-inning surge from the Phillies. The first-place Mets are now 16-7, while Philadelphia is second in the East at 13-10.

The Phillies are -135 road favorites (bet $135 to win $100), according to the latest SportsLine consensus odds, while the Mets are +115 (bet $100 to win $1115). To see expert picks for every top MLB game, as well as which way the model is leaning after thousands of simulations, make sure to visit SportsLine.

Cristopher Sanchez gets the ball for Philadelphia, and he's part of the reason the Phillies are road favorites. The left-hander broke out with a 3.32 ERA last year, and he's been even better in 2025, pitching to a 2.96 mark with a much higher strikeout rate through his first four starts. He'll be opposed by Griffin Canning. The longtime Angel is something of a reclamation project for the Mets, and he's proven to be a good addition so far with a 3.43 ERA. He struck out eight Cardinals over six innings of work in his last outing. At DraftKings, Sanchez is set at 5.5 strikeouts, with the Over a -140 favorite, while the Under is +110. Canning is set at 4.5, with both the Over and Under at -115.

Philly sluggers Kyle Schwarber and Bryce Harper are the favorites to hit home runs at +310 and +360, respectively, while Mets' Mark Vientos and Pete Alonso are both at +425. Lindor is +450 to go yard again.

Now, let's take a closer look at the SportsLine model's projections for Sunday's Phillies-Mets matchup.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES at NEW YORK METS | 4/22 | 7:10 p.m. ET

Money line

Pick: Mets +115

New York wins in 49% of simulations, bringing value at these odds

Run line

Pick: Mets +1.5 (-154)

New York covers in 64% of simulations, bringing value at these odds

Over/Under

Pick: Over 8 runs

The Over hits in 61% of simulations

Projected score: Phillies 5.1, Mets 4.7