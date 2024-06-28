The Philadelphia Phillies placed two of their top contributors on the injured list on Friday after they hurt their lower bodies during the final innings of Thursday's 7-4 loss against the Miami Marlins (box score). First baseman Bryce Harper, only hours removed from being named an All-Star starter, had his hamstring lock up on him as he ran to first base on the game-ending play; designated hitter Kyle Schwarber, meanwhile, felt groin soreness while making a throw during a rare appearance in the outfield. Both underwent imaging on Friday that confirmed they had suffered strains.

In corresponding moves, the Phillies activated infielder Kody Clemens from his own rehab assignment and recalled outfielder Johan Rojas from Triple-A Lehigh Valley.

Harper, 31, heads to the shelf having hit .303/.399/.582 (175 OPS+) with 20 home runs, 58 runs batted in, and four stolen bases (on seven attempts) over his first 76 games. His contributions have been worth an estimated 3.7 Wins Above Replacement, per Baseball Reference's calculations. It's unclear at this point if Harper will be able to partake in the All-Star Game, which is scheduled for Tuesday, July 16 -- or, more than two weeks off.

"If I had something to go back on, I would let you know," Harper, who claimed he had never experienced a soft-tissue injury before Thursday, told the Associated Press after the game. "But I've never felt anything like this before."

Schwarber, also 31, had hit .250/.373/.447 (132 OPS+) and 17 home runs, 49 runs batted in, and four stolen bases. His contributions have been worth an estimated 1.7 Wins Above Replacement. As with Harper, it's too early to know precisely what Schwarber is dealing with.

The Phillies, 53-28 on the season, will continue their weekend series against the Marlins on Friday. Philadelphia is also without catcher J.T. Realmuto and pitchers Taijuan Walker and Spencer Turnbull.