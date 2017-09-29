Phillies say Pete Mackanin won't return as manager in 2018

The Phillies on Friday announced that Pete Mackanin will not return as the team's manager in 2018. However, Mackanin has agreed to a contract extension to serve as special assistant to the general manager for 2018 and beyond. Mackanin and his staff will remain in the dugout for the final three games of the 2017 regular season.

Mackanin, 66, has served as Phillies manager since June 26, 2015. Going into Friday's contest, he has a record of 172-237. This season, he's guided the Phillies to a record of 64-95. They're presently in last place in the NL East.

The Phillies are angling to emerge from a lengthy rebuilding process. The finishing touches on that process may be the high draft pick they'll get in 2018. The Phillies are going to have tremendous payroll flexibility in the next two offseasons, so they're expected to be very active on the free agent market. Pair that likelihood with high-ceiling youngsters like Rhys Hoskins, J.P. Crawford, Nick Williams, Jorge Alfaro, Aaron Nola, Jake Thompson, and Odubel Herrera, and the Phillies have designs on contention by 2019. Mackanin, obviously, won't be the manager to lead them to that point.

For now, we know that the Phillies, Tigers, and Mets will be seeking new managers this offseason. That list will surely grow.