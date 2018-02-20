Rays send Steven Souza to Diamondbacks in three-way trade with Yankees

The Diamondbacks have acquired outfielder Steven Souza from the Rays as part of the three-way trade that also involves the Yankees. As well, infielder Brandon Drury is headed from Arizona to the Yankees, and the D-Backs send reliever Anthony Banda to Tampa. The Yankees will also be sending prospects Nick Solak and Taylor Widener to the Rays and Diamondbacks, respectively.

Here's how it breaks down:

Diamondbacks get: OF Steven Souza, RHP Taylor Widener

Rays get: LHP Anthony Banda, 2B Nick Solak

Yankees get: INF Brandon Drury

The centerpiece is of course Souza, who's heading into his age-29 campaign. Last season, he batted .239/.351/.459 (121 OPS+) in 148 games for the Rays with 30 home runs and 16 stolen bases. For his career, Souza owns an OPS+ of 106 across parts of four big-league seasons. He's owed $3.55 million for the upcoming season, and he's not eligible for free agency until after the 2020 season. The D-Backs recently added fly-catcher Jarrod Dyson to the fold, and by dealing for Souza they're doing their best to replace the power they lost when J.D. Martinez signed with the Red Sox.

On the Yankees' side of things, Drury, 25, fills a need for infield depth at second and third. That'll be key especially until top prospect Gleyber Torres is called up for good. Drury's put up an OPS+ of 94 across parts of three major-league seasons. Over that span, he's seen time at six different positions while averaging 17 home runs and 40 doubles per 162 games played. The Drury addition likely means that the Yankees are no longer in the market for free-agent infielders like Mike Moustakas and Neil Walker.

As for the prospects involved, the Rays get Solak, a 23-year-old second baseman and former second-rounder. This past season he had an OPS of .835 at the High-A and Double-A levels. The right-handed Widener, headed to the D-Backs, has pitched to a 2.68 ERA and 3.30 K/BB ratio in 29 minor-league starts and 11 relief appearances. He's 23, and last season he pitched in the High-A Florida State League.

Banda, 24, struggled through four starts with Arizona last season but looked stronger in four subsequent relief appearances. Coming into the 2017 season, Baseball America tabbed Banda as the No. 88 overall prospect.