Rays to celebrate 20th season of play by wearing Devil Rays throwbacks

The Tampa Bay Rays are celebrating their 20th season of play in 2018. That means the club is going all out to honor its limited (and often sad) history.

One way the '18 Rays will pay homage to their predecessors is by donning Devil Rays garb for the first time since the club changed its name and uniforms after the 2007 season.

Yes, the rainbow script is returning -- for four games, anyway:

The Rays are also planning a slew of promotional giveaways to honor the past. Here's a look at the double-bobble featuring former first basemen Fred McGriff and Tino Martinez:

Some of the 20th anniversary promotions #Rays have planned, a Carl Crawford bobble head (4/14)and a Fred McGriff-Tino Martinez double bobble (6/9) pic.twitter.com/1QGg0MVdoL — Marc Topkin (@TBTimes_Rays) February 7, 2018

It does not appear the Rays will have a Jason Tyner bobblehead day, however, to which we ask: what is even the point then?