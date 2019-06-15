Rays vs. Angels odds, line: MLB picks, June 15 predictions from model on 33-18 roll

After moving back into first place in the American League East with Friday's win, the Tampa Bay Rays look to stay there when they host the Los Angeles Angels on Saturday. The Rays (42-27), half-a-game ahead of the New York Yankees, have struggled lately and are just 2-3 during their seven-game home stand. The Angels (34-36), fourth in the AL West, are 6-4 in their last 10 road games, including 1-1 on their current 11-game road trip. First pitch from Tropicana Field is set for 1:10 p.m. ET. The latest Rays vs. Angels odds show Tampa Bay favored at -205 on the money line (risk $205 to win $100), while the over-under for total runs scored is eight. Before making any Rays vs. Angels picks of your own, be sure to see the MLB predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has returned almost $800 in profit on its top-rated MLB picks in 2019. It also entered Week 12 of the MLB season on a strong 33-18 run on top-rated MLB money line picks. Anybody who has been following it is way up.

Now the model has dialed in on Rays vs. Angels. We can tell you it's leaning over, and it also says one side of the money line has all the value. You can only see that pick at SportsLine.

The model knows the Rays will send right-hander Charlie Morton (8-0, 2.10 ERA) to the mound. In his last four starts, Morton is 4-0 with a 1.00 ERA. Over that stretch, he has 31 strikeouts in 27 innings and opposing hitters are batting just .151.

Tampa Bay holds a distinct edge over Los Angeles in several categories, including walks allowed (201 to 248), strikeouts (657 to 619), opponents' batting average (.217 to .248) and WHIP (1.11 to 1.36). Offensively, center fielder Austin Meadows (.322) is second in the American League in batting average and has 20 multi-hits on the season.

But just because Tampa Bay is among the American League's top teams does not mean it is the best value on the Rays vs. Angels money line.

That's because the Angels have historically dominated the Rays and lead the all-time series 99-81, including a 48-41 advantage in games played at Tropicana Field. Los Angeles has won 11 season series against the Rays, while Tampa Bay has won seven. Three ended in a tie. Left-hander Jose Suarez (1-1, 4.35 ERA) gets the start. He gave up two runs over 4 2/3 innings against the Seattle Mariners on Sunday. In two starts, he has allowed nine hits, five runs – all earned – two home runs and five walks, while striking out 10 in 10 1/3 innings of work.

Offensively, designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (.280) has been on fire, going 7-for-12 (.583) over the past three games, including hitting for the cycle in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Rays. Mike Trout (.286/18/44) is having yet another All-Star-caliber campaign, ranking second in the American League in runs scored (53), slugging percentage (.614) and OPS (1.073).

So who wins Angels vs. Rays? And which side of the money line has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Angels vs. Rays money line you should be all over Saturday, all from the advanced model that has crushed its MLB picks, and find out.