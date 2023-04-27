The Tampa Bay Rays are off to a historic start in 2023, so much so that the team is now trying to keep up with demand for tickets. For the first time since 2018, the Rays are opening up portions of the upper deck at Tropicana Field for their upcoming home series against the New York Yankees from May 5 to May 7.

In a team announcement, the Rays said "thousands of additional seats" are on sale in the 300 level. Those tickets will start at $39, as the buzz around the red-hot Rays continues to grow. Bill Walsh, the Rays' chief business officer, said the team is thrilled to welcome more fans to The Trop.

"It's been a thrilling and historic start to our 25th anniversary season, and fan interest and excitement continues to grow throughout the Tampa Bay region," Rays chief business officer Bill Walsh said. "There's especially high interest in this home series vs. the Yankees, and we're looking forward to Rays fans packing Tropicana Field all weekend long."

The Rays set an MLB record with 14 straight home wins to start the season, and they currently lead the AL East with an overall record of 20-5.

To this point in the season, the Rays have averaged 16,862 fans at their 16 home games, and the capacity is capped at 25,025 when the upper level is unavailable. With the Yankees sitting at 14-11, the upcoming series will be a big one for both sides, and it sounds like Tropicana Field will be packed to see the divisional foes got head to head.