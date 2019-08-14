Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers goes 6 for 6 with four doubles in historic performance

Boston Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers had himself a night on Tuesday against Cleveland. Devers, who entered the game hitting .317/.365/.560 on the season, went 6 for 6 with four doubles while driving in three runs as part of an extra-inning victory.

Devers is the second player this season to record six or more hits while recording a perfect batting average for the contest. Cincinnati Reds outfielder Phil Ervin went 6 for 6 with two extra-base hits in July. That game took place at Coors Field. Otherwise, this is only the sixth such game during the past five years, and the ninth during the past 10 years.

Devers is the third Red Sox player to pull off the feat. Nomar Garciaparra did it most recently, back in 2003. Before Garciaparra, you had to go all the way back to Jim Piersall in 1953.

Raffy doing Raffy things. pic.twitter.com/rmIOYa0Ml6 — Red Sox (@RedSox) August 14, 2019

On the flip side, this is the third time this has happened against the Cleveland franchise, albeit the first since 1973.

It's worth noting Devers is the first player to ever record four doubles as part of a perfect six-hit night. Others, including Charlie Blackmon in 2014, have recorded four or more extra-base hits -- just not four doubles.

Devers now has 43 doubles on the season to go with his 24 home runs. For those wondering, the single-season franchise record for doubles is 67, set by Earl Webb in 1931 (and it also happens to be the major-league record). Devers seems likely to register the ninth 50-double season in Red Sox history, joining such names as Garciaparra, Dustin Pedroia, David Ortiz, Mookie Betts, Tris Speaker, and Wade Boggs.