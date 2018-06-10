Red Sox vs. White Sox odds: Advanced model on 10-0 run locks in June 10 MLB picks
Our advanced computer model simulated Sunday's White Sox vs. Red Sox game 10,000 times
The Chicago White Sox and Boston Red Sox complete their three-game series Sunday. First pitch from Fenway Park is set for 1:05 p.m. ET. The Red Sox are -200 on the money line, meaning it would take a $200 bet on Boston to win to return $100. Before you make any kind of pick on this Sunday matinee, you need to see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say.
The model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, entered the weekend on a phenomenal 10-0 run on its MLB money-line picks. Anyone who has been following it is way, way up.
Now, the computer has simulated White Sox vs. Red Sox from every angle and identified a strong money-line pick, which you can get only at SportsLine.
The model knows that the Red Sox pitching staff has been stellar, boasting a collective 3.54 ERA, while the White Sox have struggled mightily at 4.86. Both teams have sluggers capable of swatting home runs. Tim Anderson and Matt Davidson lead the White Sox with 11, while Boston's J.D. Martinez is tops in the majors with 20.
Taking the mound for the White Sox is right-hander Reynaldo Lopez, who's 1-4 with a 3.42 ERA. The model projects him to strike out four Boston batters in six innings of work. He'll oppose righty Rick Porcello, who's 8-2 with a 3.59 ERA. The computer model is predicting Porcello to whiff six batters in six innings.
So which side of the line should you be all over on Sunday? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the White Sox-Red Sox money line you need to back, all from the computer model that entered the weekend on a perfect 10-0 streak on its money-line selections.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
MLB DFS, June 10: Best DraftKings lineup
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with nearly $2M in winnings, gives optimal lineup adv...
-
Yankees' Tanaka lands on DL
The Yankees will have to dig deep for rotation help with another injury testing their dept...
-
LOOK: Ovechkin misfires first pitch
This isn't entirely dissimilar to Ovi's hockey career
-
MLB Saturday: News, updates, scores
Keep it right here for all of Saturday's MLB action
-
Giants vs. Nationals odds, June 9 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated Saturday's Nationals-Giants game 10,000 times
-
MLB Friday: Yankees beat deGrom, Mets
Plus Stephen Strasburg exited his start with an injury. Here's everything you need to know...