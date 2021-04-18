In the battle of Ohio, the Reds pulled off a late-inning comeback victory and it was a triple play that paved the way (CIN 3, CLE 2 in 10 innings).

With a 2-1 lead in the top of the eighth, Cleveland put together the start of a rally that looked like it would provide some much-needed insurance. There were runners on first and third with no outs when Josh Naylor sent a rocket down the first-base line. Enter Reds first baseman Joey Votto.

Easily the highlight there for me was Votto asking if Eddie Rosario had tagged from third base. Upon confirmation that Rosario had not, it turns out, tagged up, Votto knew he had the triple play with an easy throw to third. The slightly delayed celebration was pretty great, too.

This marks the 31st triple play in Reds history and their first one since July 25, 2017. Votto was involved with that one, too!

Most importantly, however, Saturday's triple killing ended up being a huge deal. A Jesse Winker RBI single in the bottom of the ninth tied the game -- scoring a runner that reached base via error with two outs -- and the Reds would then walk it off in the 10th inning.

Votto got off to a slow start at the plate this season but has recently picked it up. In his last five games, Votto is 7-for-19 (.368) with a .429 on-base percentage, a double, three homers and five RBI. Saturday he was 2-for-3 with a pair of walks. He also had the gem of the day on defense that put his team in position to get the unlikely victory.

The Reds sit alone atop the NL Central at 9-5 and they are now 7-1 at home in Great American Ball Park.