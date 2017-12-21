Report: MLB digital media executive forced out after alleged workplace misconduct

Major League Baseball executive Bob Bowman has been forced out after years of alleged workplace misconduct, report Rachel Bachman and Brian Costa of the Wall Street Journal. Bowman headed up MLB Advanced Media, the media juggernaut that allows you to watch baseball on basically every device.

According to Bachman and Costa, Bowman engaged in consensual relationships with subordinates and cultivated a "culture of partying and heavy drinking with employees outside the office." He is also said to have shoved a Red Sox team executive at the All-Star Game. Here are some details from Costa and Bachman:

Oher forces were at work, people familiar with the situation say. Bowman verbally abused a coworker in October, prompting (MLB commissioner) Manfred to push him out, these people say. That was preceded by a July incident in which Bowman allegedly shoved an executive with the group that owns the Boston Red Sox. ... People familiar with Bowman say he engaged in a pattern of behavior that included propositioning female colleagues, allegedly conducting consensual relationships with subordinate coworkers and cultivating a culture of partying and heavy drinking with employees outside the office. ... During the week of the All-Star Game in July 2016 in San Diego, MLB Advanced Media hosted a party at which women were allegedly hired to entertain attendees, according to two people who attended. These people said the women, who arrived at the party by bus, were widely believed by attendees to be escorts. Some of them were heard encouraging attendees to leave to have sex quickly so that they could return to solicit another attendee before the party was over, according to one person who was there.

One person familiar with Bowman described him as a "holy terror some days." In a statement released to the Wall Street Journal, Bowman said the culture at MLBAM was "inappropriate and I take full responsibility."

The Wall Street Journal report also mentions that Bowman's behavior was reported to Bob DuPoy, former president and COO of MLB, at least a decade ago. DuPoy went to former MLB commissioner Bud Selig, yet Bowman remained as head of MLBAM.

Rich Levin, spokesman for Selig, released a statement on his behalf saying, "It is highly inappropriate for the Commissioner Emeritus to publicly discuss any private conversations he has had with former employees."

Manfred, MLB's current commissioner, told Bachman and Costa he was not aware of any complaints against Bowman. Manfred has been working with MLB since 1987 and joined the league full-time in 1998.

Under Bowman, MLBAM grew rapidly into a digital media juggernaut worth billions of dollars. MLB's platform has been used by other sports, including the NHL, and their streaming services are used by non-sports entities like Hulu and HBO.