Royals pitcher ejected for hitting Tim Anderson in helmet; White Sox shortstop gets last laugh
Anderson and his tempestuous history with the Royals continues to grow
I think this is Tim Anderson vs. the Royals, Part III, but it's possible we could get up to five or six, depending upon how we break things up. The biggest one being the dustup from April 17. Anyway, yes, there was more drama involving the Royals and fiery White Sox shortstop.
Anderson was clipped with this pitch from Royals starter Glenn Sparkman on the helmet.
Given the extensive history of bad blood between Anderson and the Royals, the umpire was left with pretty much no choice but to eject Sparkman.
HOWEVER!
Sparkman's first pitch of the plate appearance to Anderson was a 93.4 mph fastball. It was in, but not excessively so. That pitch was 85.5 mph. Read Sparkman's lips in the above video. "That was a changeup." Yes, it was.
I still don't think we can blame the umpire for not having the pitch recognition and instead go with the realization that this is Tim Anderson vs. the Royals, quickly becoming the biggest player vs. team blood feud in baseball. With the pitch being up around the head, that's an auto-eject.
I also think the fact that it was an offspeed pitch might help Sparkman when it comes to being judged by Joe Torre in the league office regarding a possible suspension and/or fine. The league routinely includes the word "intentionally" when issuing press releases to suspend pitchers for hitting batters. If they rule based upon the circumstances here that there's no intent, perhaps Sparkman will be spared.
Regardless, Anderson still had the last laugh. With two outs and a tie game in the eighth, Anderson came through in the clutch to set up his team for the victory.
That's a three-game sweep for the White Sox, who are 26-29 on the year, which includes a 6-3 mark against the Royals.
Like how he plays or not -- and I love it -- the 25-year-old Anderson appears to be in the midst of a real-deal breakout. He's hitting .337/.372/.508 this season.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
MLB odds, picks, best parlay for May 30
SportsLine's top experts have released their best MLB parlay for today
-
Things to know for Red Sox vs. Yankees
The Red Sox are 7 1/2 games back and have much more on the line this weekend at Yankee Sta...
-
MLB DFS lineups, top picks for May 30
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with nearly $2M in winnings, gives optimal lineup adv...
-
Foul ball strikes young fan in Houston
Albert Almora of the Cubs was moved to tears after his fould ball struck a young child in...
-
MLB Wednesday: Dodgers wild ninth wins
Here is everything you need to know about the day in baseball
-
FA Stock Watch: Wacha, Harvey stock down
Jason Castro, meanwhile, is raising his stock heading into free agency