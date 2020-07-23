Watch Now: How Will Gerrit Cole Look In His Debut? ( 2:15 )

The 2020 Major League Baseball season is finally set to get underway on Thursday night when the Washington Nationals host the New York Yankees. One of the biggest storylines entering this year is how star pitcher Gerrit Cole will look as the newest member of the Yankees.

During Thursday's installment of "Nothing Person with David Samson," David Samson dove into Cole making his Yankees debut and believes that there will be quite a bit of pressure on the star pitcher to deliver.

"The pressure on Gerrit Cole is not money related. He's got the $324 million, it's guaranteed. But when he takes the mound and puts on the pinstripes in Washington tonight, he will have the weight of his history on his back and the weight of the franchise," Samson said. "That's a lot of pressure."

Samson also explained that Cole shared the pressure the succeed in Houston with other star pitchers, such as Zack Greinke and Justin Verlander. In New York, Cole is the guy.

The Yankees rotation will lean on Cole to produce in a larger fashion with Luis Severino slated to miss the entire season due to Tommy John surgery. In addition, Masahiro Tanaka is dealing with a concussion and coming off a year in which he posted a 4.45 ERA.