On Tuesday, the New York Mets avoided salary arbitration with starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard. Syndergaard's one-year contract is set to be worth $9.7 million for the 2021 season.

During Wednesday's installment of "Nothing Personal with David Samson," David Samson weighed in on the decision by the Mets to agree to a new deal with Syndergaard and revealed that he would trade Syndergaard if he was in the Mets front office.

"He is a straight trade, not a non-tender," Samson said. "Because teams with higher payrolls are willing to take a player on Tommy John and nurse him to health. You saw this in the offseason when Mike Clevinger signed a two-year deal and is going to miss the first year with the Padres. Teams are able to take players like that and pay them even though they're not playing the first season of the deal."

Samson also added that many smaller market teams don't have this luxury and are forced to non-tender players if they can't afford to pay them to not play for a season. Syndergaard may not take the field until at least June and it's not a guarantee that he'll play at all.

Syndergaard missed the entire 2020 season after he underwent Tommy John surgery on his pitching elbow last March. Now Syndergaard is slated to be a free agent following the 2021 season.