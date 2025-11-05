The AL champion Toronto Blue Jays have one fewer item on their offseason to-do list. Right-hander Shane Bieber will exercise his $16 million player option and stay with the club for 2026, reports the New York Post. Bieber would have received a $4 million buyout had he declined the player option, so it was a $12 million decision.

Getting Bieber back on the player option is a very good outcome for Toronto. It's an affordable salary, it's a short-term commitment, and it's reasonable to believe he will be more effective as he gets further away from elbow reconstruction. The Blue Jays don't need Bieber to be an ace or even a No. 2 starter. He's more than qualified to be a No. 3, and has a chance to be even more.

Our R.J. Anderson ranked Bieber as the 13th-best free agent available this offseason. Now he's off the market. Here's the write-up:

Bieber returned from Tommy John surgery late in the season, showcasing a strong handle over an average arsenal. His fastball did clock in hotter than it has since 2021, and his slider at times flashed above-average quality. The most interesting development here, though, concerned a freshly minted kick-changeup that graded better than its results. Bieber ought to find success for as long as he can locate, but he's more of a mid-rotation starter than a frontline type.

Bieber, 30, joined Toronto in a deadline trade with the Cleveland Guardians. He was rehabbing from Tommy John surgery at the time. Bieber made seven regular season starts with the Blue Jays, pitching to a 3.57 ERA with 37 strikeouts in 40 ⅓ innings. He had a 3.86 ERA in 18 ⅔ postseasons inning during Toronto's run to the American League pennant.

In Game 7 of the World Series, Bieber came out of the bullpen and surrendered Will Smith's game-winning 11th inning solo homer. It was his first relief appearance since 2019.

Veteran righties Chris Bassitt and Max Scherzer, who combined to make 48 starts in 2025, are free agents this offseason. Bieber picking up his player option means the Blue Jays have one less rotation spot to worry about. With an entire offseason to go, Toronto's 2026 rotation depth chart currently looks like this:

The Blue Jays have not provided an update on Berríos, who made at least 30 starts every year from 2022-25, since he was shut down for the postseason in September. Even if his injury will not cut into his availability next year, it would make sense for Toronto to pursue a starting pitcher this winter. If Berríos will miss the start of 2026, another starter will be imperative.

In addition to addressing the rotation, the Blue Jays will have to either re-sign or replace shortstop Bo Bichette, our third ranked free agent. Bullpen help figures to be a priority as well. Toronto went 94-68 this season and was the AL's No. 1 seed. They lost the World Series to the Los Angeles Dodgers in seven thrilling games.