The Jonah Keri Podcast: Trevor Hoffman

Jonah Keri previews the 2018 World Series between the Red Sox and Dodgers with Hall of Fame closer Trevor Hoffman

In this episode: Jonah Keri changes things up with Hall of Fame closer Trevor Hoffman on his impressions of the Red Sox and Dodgers; the evolving role of relief pitchers in today's game; how he'd get amped up for his appearances; how his walk-in music "Hells Bells" became so iconic in San Diego; the feeling of getting inducted in Cooperstown alongside baseball legends, and much more!

