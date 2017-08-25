The Mets are reportedly expected to have a new manager in 2018

At this writing, the Mets are 55-71 and in fourth place, 21 games behind the Nationals. In other words, it's been a profoundly disappointing season in Queens. While that's largely because of injuries, it's the manager who usually pays the price when a team trying to contend flops in the standings.

As such, it's looking like Terry Collins won't be the Mets' manager in 2018. Here's this recent report from Jon Heyman of FanRagSports:

No one's saying it, but people around the team all seem to be assuming there's almost no way he'll be back -- whether it be due to his choice or the team's. No one expected the Mets to be 55-70, and it may not be a positive sign that no one will say a word about Collins' situation, either on or off the record. It's also something Collins is thinking about too. When he agreed to the two-year deal after the 2015 World Series, he said at that time he wasn't sure he wanted to manage beyond 2017.

Heyman's piece has more, including some possible replacements for Collins.

As for Collins, 68, he's in his seventh season as manager of the Mets. Over that span, he's guided the team to a 536-562 record. However, on Collins' watch the Mets won a pennant in 2015 and made the postseason again last year. Overall, Collins has a record of 980-996 with the Astros, Angels, and Mets.

The Mets at this writing still have 36 games on the schedule, so with a strong finish Collins could get to 1,000 career wins. Whatever the case, it's highly likely that this will be his last season in a big-league dugout.