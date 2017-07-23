The Red Sox are calling up top prospect Rafael Devers to fill their third base void

After losing out on Todd Frazier via the trade market, the Red Sox are turning to hotshot prospect Rafeal Devers to fill their void at third base. General manager Dave Dombrowski told reporters (including Ian Browne) after Sunday's 3-2 loss to the Angels that Devers will join the team Monday in Seattle and get his first MLB start on Tuesday.

Devers, 20, hit .300/.369/.575 with 19 doubles, three triples and 18 homers in 77 Double-A games before his promotion to Triple-A. Heading into Sunday, Devers had only played eight games for Triple-A Pawtucket and was hitting .355/.412/.581 with a pair of homers.

Baseball America ranked Devers as the sixth-best prospect in all of baseball in their midseason rankings, so we're talking big-time potential here.

Of course, the downside is that Devers doesn't yet have enough seasoning. The jump to the bigs is the hardest transition and Devers hasn't even spent 10 games in Triple-A. It's possible he's ready, but it's possible he's not. Time will tell.

The Red Sox seem content to give Devers a shot with the way third base has been going for them. Entering Sunday, Red Sox third basemen were hitting .227/.280/.320 on the season. That's pretty bad anywhere, but a corner infield spot desperately needs more production, especially for a team with World Series aspirations.

Coincidentally, Devers' name has been brought up frequently in trade rumors all month. Instead of dealing him for an established veteran, the Red Sox will give him a shot to stick.