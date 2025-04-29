Cincinnati Reds starter Brady Singer will look to continue his strong start to the season when he takes the mound against the St. Louis Cardinals on Tuesday at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio. Acquired in a November trade with the Royals, the 28-year-old Singer (4-0, 3.62 ERA) is off to the best start of his career. He is coming off a quality start against the Marlins in which he went 6.0 innings, allowing two runs on four hits in a 5-2 win. On Tuesday, he is set to face the Cardinals' Miles Mikolas (0-2, 5.70).

Sportsbooks have set Singer's total strikeout player prop at 5.5 (Over +100, Under -125), while Mikolas' is 3.5 (Over -108, Under +100). The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every MLB game 10,000 times, rates Singer Under 5.5 as a 3.5-star play and Mikolas Over 3.5 as a 3-star play.

Neither play ranks as one of the top three pitcher strikeout props for Tuesday's 15-game schedule. For that, the model has found even better value, with one pitcher strikeout prop rated at 5 stars and two rated at 4.5 stars. Here they are:

Kyle Gibson Over 4.5 strikeouts (+125) vs. Yankees (6:35 p.m. ET)

Rating: 4.5 stars

Model projection: 5.2 strikeouts



Gibson makes his first major league start of the season against the free-swinging Bronx Bombers, who have already struck out 279 times this year, the second-highest total in the majors, behind only the Rockies. In three minor league starts this season, Gibson has displayed swing-and-miss stuff, striking out 13 in 12.0 innings. The last time he faced the Yankees, he struck out six in 7.0 innings in a 6-5 win on Aug. 31.

Jacob Lopez Over 3.5 strikeouts (+110) vs. Rangers (8:05 p.m. ET)

Rating: 5 stars

Model projection: 5.1 strikeouts



This is the model's best pitcher strikeout play of the day. Lopez has made three appearances this season, all in relief, never going more than 1.2 innings. But he was preparing to get stretched out as a starter in the minor leagues before being recalled to make Tuesday's start. His last major league appearance came against this same Texas club, and Lopez struck out four in 1.2 innings.

Jacob deGrom Under 6.5 strikeouts (-116) vs. A's (8:05 p.m. ET)

Rating: 4.5 stars

Model projection: 5.3 strikeouts



Sportsbooks continue to overrate the oft-injured Rangers righty, who has gone Over this number only once in his last nine starts, which goes back to the 2023 season. In addition, his strikeout percentage has dropped every year since a career-high 45.1% in 2021, bottoming out at 23.9% this season.