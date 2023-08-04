It was quite the scene on Thursday when an independent league baseball player made his way into the stands to confront a fan. Spire City Ghost Hounds first baseman Raudy Read, who spent time with the Washington Nationals, ran into the crowd midway through the 10th inning of Thursday's game against the Long Island Ducks.

Read had just completed a double play to finish off the top half of the 10th inning. The 29-year-old then ran into the stands and chased someone all the way up the concourse.

It's unclear what exactly angered Read to the point that he raced into the crowd. Immediately after turning the double play, he threw his glove down, and before anyone could even react he was running up the concourse.

According to a fan who claimed to be in attendance, a man and his daughter had been calling Read "barbaric" names during the top half of the 10th inning.

Independent baseball Twitter account Indy Ball Nation reported that Read wasn't ejected from the game. The fans that Read was chasing "took off running" once they noticed Read chasing after them. Indy Ball Nation also reported that Read may have been following another player into the stands, potentially to restrain them.

Read appeared in 14 games with the Nationals in 2017 and 2019, and he's hitting .303 with Spire City during the 2023 season.