The Seattle Mariners look to halt their four-game losing streak and avoid a sweep when they visit the Chicago White Sox on Thursday afternoon for the finale of their three-game series. Seattle began the 2022 MLB season with a pair of one-run victories at Minnesota but has been outscored 23-10 while dropping its last four contests. Chicago reached reigning American League Cy Young Award winner Robbie Ray for six runs and 10 hits -- including three homers -- in posting its fourth consecutive win, a 6-4 triumph on Wednesday.

First pitch from Guaranteed Rate Field is set for 2:10 p.m. ET. Seattle is listed as a -120 favorite (risk $120 to win $100) on the money line in the latest Mariners vs. White Sox odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over-under for total runs scored is nine.

Mariners vs. White Sox money line: Seattle -120, Chicago +100

Mariners vs. White Sox over-under: 9 runs

Mariners vs. White Sox run line: Seattle -1.5 (+145)

SEA: The Mariners have yet to score more than four runs in a game this season

CWS: The White Sox are 9-2 in their last 11 games against right-handed starters

Why you should back the Mariners

Seattle is due to break out offensively as it has scored four runs or fewer in each of its first six contests this season. Ty France finally found his power stroke in Wednesday's loss as he belted his first home run of the year, a solo shot in the first inning that gave the Mariners a lead. The 27-year-old had a career year in 2021, hitting 18 homers and driving in 73 runs while posting a .291 batting average in his first full major-league season.

The Mariners' hottest hitter to start the campaign has been J.P. Crawford, who has gone 8-for-19 while reaching safely in every game. The 27-year-old shortstop collected three of Seattle's eight hits on Wednesday and drove in one run while scoring another. Manager Scott Servais is hoping to get another solid performance on the mound from right-hander Logan Gilbert, who allowed one run and three hits while registering seven strikeouts over five innings in a no-decision at Minnesota last Saturday in his first start of the season.

Why you should back the White Sox

Chicago has had no difficulty putting up runs this season, registering four or more in all but one of its five contests and has outscored its opponents 24-9 during its four-game winning streak. Eloy Jimenez -- who leads the team with seven RBIs -- is likely to miss the series finale after exiting Wednesday's game with an ankle contusion. But Andrew Vaughn has driven in six runs and gone deep twice while Luis Robert also has belted a pair of homers.

Vaughn has posted back-to-back two-hit performances and Tim Anderson has been solid at the plate after missing the first two games of the season. The AL batting champion in 2019, Anderson has recorded three-hit efforts in two of his three contests this year, including one on Wednesday in which he launched his first homer of 2022. Right-hander Jimmy Lambert will be making his season debut and proved he is capable of coming up with a solid outing as he allowed one run and three hits over five innings against Oakland en route to his first major-league victory in his final start of 2021.

