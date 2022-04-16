AL foes face off when the Tampa Bay Rays (4-4) go on the road to play the Chicago White Sox (5-2) on Saturday afternoon. The White Sox won the first game of the series 3-2 on Friday evening. After dropping the season opener, Chicago has won five of its next six contests. Meanwhile, Tampa Bay is on a three-game slide. Righty Corey Kluber (0-0, 0.00 ERA) is starting for the Rays, while the White Sox will send righty Michael Kopech (0-2, 2.25 ERA) to the hill.

White Sox vs. Rays money line: Chicago -135, Tampa Bay +115

White Sox vs. Rays run-line: Chicago -1.5 (+145)

White Sox vs. Rays over-under: 8.5 runs

TB: Rays are 7-1 in their last eight after scoring two runs or fewer in their previous game

CHW: White Sox are 5-1 in their last six overall

Why you should back the Rays

Shortstop Wander Franco is a stellar athlete and has the tools to be an offensive force. Franco has terrific bat speed with a powerful and compact swing. He has good pitch recognition and takes advantage when he sees the pitch he likes. Franco has a batting average of .394, on-base percentage of .945, with 13 hits. The 21-year-old switch hitter has recorded two-plus hits in five games thus far.

Kluber gives Tampa Bay a great shot to pull off the small upset. Kluber has a solid frame (6-foot-4, 215 pounds) and can strike out players with regularity. The three-time All-Star can dominate on the hill with his nasty cutter but also keeps batters off-balance with his curveball. In his last start, Kluber pitched 4.2 scoreless innings with five strikeouts.

Why you should back the White Sox

Designated hitter Andrew Vaughn is a hard-hitting slugger who brings power, patience and precision to the batters' box. Vaughn has a compact swing that allows him to drive the baseball to parts of the field and find gaps. He currently has a batting average of .350 with two home runs and six RBIs. On April 10, Vaughn went 2-for-4 with a homer and four RBIs.

First baseman Jose Abreu has struggled to start the season but has an explosive bat. Abreu is a complete hitter with great power and bat control. The three-time All-Star has the ability to consistently produce runs. On April 10, Abreu had two hits, two RBIs and scored three runs.

