World Series 2017: No major changes in Game 7 lineups for Astros, Dodgers

LOS ANGELES -- Wednesday night, Major League Baseball brings us the pinnacle of its existence. It's a World Series Game 7. The stakes in this sport can't get any higher. Either the Houston Astros or Los Angeles Dodgers will be crowned champions at the conclusion of this game. Here's how to watch.

Onto the lineups, which are pretty much as expected.

Visiting Astros

So the only change is the pitcher, otherwise we knew what the Astros were going to do. This is the same offensive/defensive alignment A.J. Hinch has employed all four games in Dodger Stadium. The pitching plan is all hands on deck and you have to keep in mind pinch hitters Evan Gattis and Carlos Beltran will figure at some point, as well as the possibility of Cameron Maybin double switching in for Reddick.

Home Dodgers

Again, this was predictable. The only question would have been Pederson, but he's hit for good power in the series and they are facing a right-hander. Dave Roberts has bench pieces like Chase Utley, Andre Ethier, Enrique Hernandez and even Yasmani Grandal would figure to get a look if the Astros use a multitude of relievers.

The man to watch here comes out of the Dodgers bullpen, though. It's going to be fun to see how Clayton Kershaw is used and how he pitches.