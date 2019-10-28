World Series: Could Nationals' Max Scherzer start a potential Game 7? Dave Martinez 'definitely' thinks so

Sunday afternoon, hours before Game 5 of the World Series, Nationals manager Dave Martinez announced Max Scherzer would not start the game as scheduled. He woke up with a neck and back issue and had to be scratched. Joe Ross got the nod instead in Game 5.

"When I woke up this morning I was completely locked up," Scherzer said. "It's not just a muscle spasm. In talking to the doctors here, the nerve that's in the neck is all jammed up. Thankfully from the doctors, what they say, as long as I have no numbness coming down my arms or anything, you don't actually deal with any serious, any long-term damage here."

Martinez and Scherzer both indicated he could start later in the World Series. That would mean a possible Game 7 is in play for Scherzer, given that Stephen Strasburg is lined up to start Game 6 on Tuesday. In fact, Martinez went on to say he expects Scherzer to be on the mound in a potential Game 7.

"I think Max will definitely start that game (Game 7)," Martinez told Tom Verducci during the Fox pregame show.

Of course, Game 7 is not guaranteed. The World Series is tied 2-2 and the Astros and Nationals would have to split Games 5-6 to force a Game 7 on Wednesday. That may not happen. If it does, Martinez is apparently confident Scherzer will be able to take the ball in the winner-take-all game.

I'm not sure what the upside is of saying Scherzer will "definitely start" a potential Game 7 -- it won't look smart if he's unable to take the ball that day now -- but Martinez said it, and now all eyes will be on Scherzer should the World Series go the distance.

Scherzer, 35, missed time in July and August with a back issue. He has a 2.16 ERA with 34 strikeouts in 25 innings spread across four starts and one relief appearance this October.