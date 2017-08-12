Yankees pitcher Jordan Montgomery struck in head by ball during batting practice

This hasn't been a good week for New York Yankees starting pitchers. Already in recent days the Yankees have placed CC Sabathia and Masahiro Tanaka on the disabled list, leaving us to wonder if the Yanks might go outside the organization for help.

Yet prior to Saturday's game against the Boston Red Sox, rookie southpaw Jordan Montgomery saw his availability for Sunday's start come into question after he was struck in the head by a line drive during batting practice. Montgomery was signing autographs at the time, as footage shows:

Jordan Montgomery was hit in the head during Batting Practice while signing autographs.



We wish him the best & hope he is OK. pic.twitter.com/ttvRF8agVw — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) August 12, 2017

Montgomery made his way to the bench before heading back to the clubhouse. Early word suggests he should be OK:

Montgomery stayed on #Yankees' bench for a few minutes holding a towel to his head, then went into clubhouse. Awaiting update. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) August 12, 2017

According to a #Yankees official, it appears that Montgomery will be Ok. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) August 12, 2017

It's unclear whether Montgomery will make his scheduled start on Sunday. Obviously his health is a good deal more important.