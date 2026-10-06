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🤯 Five things to know Tuesday

🏈 Do not miss this: UCLA rises in CFB Power Rankings

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Don't look now, but Bob Chesney has UCLA ranked inside the top 25 just four games into his tenure. In fact, the Bruins are ranked even higher than that in Brandon Marcello's latest CFB Power Rankings.

UCLA had an open date last week as it geared up for a top-25 game against Oregon this weekend, but it still climbed into the top 10 of our rankings. Not only does Chesney have the Bruins offense humming, but he also has the chance to get a little revenge after leading James Madison against the Ducks in last year's College Football Playoff.

Marcello: "UCLA sat at home preparing for Oregon. James Madison's last three coaches - Curt Cignetti, Bob Chesney and current Dukes coach Billy Napier - are all unbeaten. Chesney returns this week to Eugene, where he led James Madison to a loss in the CFP's first round last season."

Here's a little snippet of the complete rankings:

21. Virginia Tech (-1)

22. Houston (NR)

23. Iowa (-7)

24. Mississippi State (-13)

25. USC (-2)

One team that's pretty far away from any top 10 ranking these days is Penn State, which is coming off a humiliating loss to Northwestern. The Nittany Lions plummeted 12 spots in the latest edition of the CBS Sports 138, and they're barely hanging on inside the top 50.

Oh, and to make matters worse, Penn State is one of the 10 teams that landed on our Panic Meter after Week 5.

🏀 Ranking the NBA's best starting fives

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It won't be long before the 2026-27 NBA season tips off, and our team of experts is here to get you ready. Today, our own John Gonzalez is ranking the best starting fives from around the league.

In that regard, it's hard to beat the defending champion Knicks. Their quintet of oft-doubted stars returns after rolling to a title in last year's postseason. That said, they have serious competition within their own division.

The 76ers had quite the offseason, and their starting five looks a lot more formidable with LeBron James and Jaylen Brown in the mix. President of basketball operations Mike Gansey deserves a lot of credit for his summer masterclass.

Gonzalez: "He flipped Paul George and his onerous contract for Brown, a Finals MVP who is coming off the best regular season of his career and is seven years younger. Then he convinced arguably the greatest player of all time to sign for the vet minimum with a team that hasn't made it out of the second round since 2001. That's some nifty maneuvering. Add them to a newly svelte Embiid and that blur of a backcourt and the Sixers suddenly boast their best starting five (yes, yes, still on paper) since Dr. J and Moses Malone delivered their last championship in 1983."

Besides, the Knicks are currently in a contentious contract negotiation with a member of their starting five. According to Karl-Anthony Towns, extension talks "don't look good" with the season right around the corner. We've already seen one sour negotiation end on a positive note, so maybe Towns and New York can find a resolution.

👍👎 The best (and not-so-best) of the rest

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📺 What we're watching Tuesday

⚽ UEFA Nations League: Faroe Islands at Kazakhstan, 10 a.m. on FS2

⚾ Game 3: Dodgers at Braves, 6 p.m. on FS1

🏒 Islanders at Rangers, 7:30 p.m. on ESPN

🏈 Southern Miss at Troy, 8 p.m. on ESPN2

⚾ Game 3: Brewers at Padres, 9:30 p.m. on FS1

🏒 Panthers at Kings, 10 p.m. on ESPN