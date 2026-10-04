It's been a rough stretch for the Philadelphia Eagles lately. Less than a week after a lopsided loss to the Chicago Bears, Eagles star running back Saquon Barkley exited Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Rams after suffering a hamstring injury. The Eagles announced that Barkley's day was over after he was initially labeled as questionable to return.

The injury occurred on a run during the first quarter.

Barkley immediately exited the game and was replaced by Tank Bigsby, a 2023 third-round pick who was traded from Jacksonville to Philadelphia last September. After joining the Eagles last season, Bigsby rushed for 344 yards and averaged an impressive 5.9 yards per carry. He had 36 yards and a score on 14 carries this season, entering Sunday's game.

Through three games in 2026, Barkley ran for 174 yards with a 5.1 yards-per-carry average. However, he is still in search of his first touchdown run of the season. The 29-year-old rushed for 3,145 yards and 20 touchdowns during his first two seasons with the Eagles, which included a 2,000-yard campaign in 2024. Barkley helped the Eagles win a Super Bowl that season.