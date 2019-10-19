Yankees vs. Astros odds, line: 2019 ALCS Game 6 picks, predictions from advanced computer

The Houston Astros will look to continue their home field success when they meet the New York Yankees in Game 6 of the American League Championship Series. The Astros (107-55) are 4-1 at home in the postseason and have won eight of the past 10 at Minute Maid Park, while the Yankees (103-59) are 4-6 in the past 10 away from home. Saturday's game at Houston is scheduled to begin at 8:08 p.m. ET. With a win, Houston will advance to its second World Series in three years. If New York wins, it will force a deciding seventh game on Sunday. The Astros are -134 on the money line, meaning a $134 wager would net $100, while the over-under for total runs scored is set at nine in the latest Yankees vs. Astros odds. You'll want to see the MLB predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model before laying any Yankees vs. Astros picks down.

This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, entered the second full week of the 2019 MLB Playoffs up almost $1,000 for $100 players on top-rated MLB picks this season. The model was especially strong on top-rated money line picks this season, entering the week on a profitable 158-130 run. Anyone who has been following it is way up.

Now the model has dialed in on Yankees vs. Astros. We can tell you it's leaning over nine runs, and it also says one side of the money line has all the value. You can only see that pick at SportsLine.

The Astros, who won the season series with the Yankees 4-3, are 5-1 all-time in home playoff games against New York. The Astros have made two World Series appearances, losing in four games to the Chicago White Sox in 2005 and defeating the Los Angeles Dodgers in seven games in 2017. Houston has posted five straight winning seasons, including three straight with 100-plus wins.

Second baseman Jose Altuve (.316) continues to find a way to torment Yankees pitching. Although he had a nine-game postseason hitting streak snapped Friday night, he still reached base on a pair of walks. For the series, he is 6-for-19 with a home run and three walks for an on-base percentage of .409, slugging percentage of .474 and OPS of .883. For the season against New York, Altuve was 12-for-31 with two doubles, five home runs and six RBIs in seven games.

But just because Houston has the home-field advantage, does not mean it is the best value on the Astros vs. Yankees money line.

That's because the Yankees have a history of success. Since 1995, New York has qualified for the postseason in 21 of the past 25 seasons and has posted 27 straight winning years. The Yankees have had 33 winning seasons over the past 37. Right-hander Chad Green (4-4, 4.17 ERA) will most likely start for New York who, like Houston, must turn to its bullpen to get through Game 6. Green has pitched in three games in the series, allowing two hits and two earned runs while striking out one in 3 2/3 innings.

First baseman DJ LeMahieu (.381) continues to shred Astros pitching and was 1-for-4 with a leadoff home run off Houston ace Justin Verlander in New York's win on Friday night. For the series, LeMahieu is 8-for-21 with a double, home run and three walks with a .458 on-base percentage, .571 slugging percentage and 1.030 OPS.

So who wins Astros vs. Yankees?