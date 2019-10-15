Yankees vs. Astros score: Live ALCS Game 3 updates, MLB playoffs highlights, full coverage

Game 3 of the American League Championship Series between the Houston Astros and New York Yankees is underway in Yankee Stadium. The series is knotted at one game apiece and, obviously, this game is a huge deal. The team taking a 2-1 lead in series that split the first two games have gone 61-32, historically.

The Astros have the pitching advantage with Gerrit Cole going up against Luis Severino, but the Yankees have pitched to a 1.96 ERA this postseason. Even though they used a ton of relief pitching in Game 2, they should be relatively fresh with an off day on Monday -- plus, the chances of a rainout in Game 4 loom large.

Preview: The American League Championship Series continues in earnest Tuesday with a rare afternoon affair involving the Yankees, who generally always find themselves as the primetime option when multiple playoff games are involved. The Astros took Game 2 on Sunday, knotting the series at one game apiece.

Gerrit Cole gets the ball for the Astros and if there truly is a such thing as momentum in baseball he's got it in spades. He hasn't taken a loss since May 22. In his last 22 regular-season starts, Cole went 16-0 with a 1.78 ERA, 0.81 WHIP and 226 strikeouts in 146 2/3 innings. In two playoff starts, he's allowed just one run in 15 2/3 innings (0.57 ERA) with 25 strikeouts against three walks.

The Yankees counter with Luis Severino, who has only worked 16 innings since returning from a near season-long injury. He's been effective in his limited action, though, and can likely give the Yankees five strong innings. We've seen what their bullpen can do, too.

Can the offenses get going after a lackluster Game 2? Sure, we have to credit the pitching, but these are two of the most high-powered offenses in recent memory and runs were way too hard to come by in Game 2, and the same goes for Game 1 for the Astros.

