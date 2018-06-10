Yankees vs. Mets odds: Proven computer model on 10-0 MLB roll locks in Subway Series picks
Our advanced computer model simulated Sunday's Mets vs. Yankees game 10,000 times
The Yankees and Mets finish off their three-game Subway Series in prime time on Sunday. First pitch from Citi Field is at 8:05 p.m. ET. The Yankees are -228 on the money line, meaning it would take a $228 bet on the Bronx Bombers to return $100. Before you make any kind of pick on 'Sunday Night Baseball,' you need to see what SportsLine's advanced computer has to say.
This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, entered the weekend on a phenomenal 10-0 run on its MLB money-line picks.
Now, the computer has simulated Yankees-Mets from every angle and identified a strong money-line pick, which you can get only at SportsLine.
The model knows the Bombers' pitching has been surprisingly solid with a 3.60 ERA, while the Mets have a pedestrian 4.10. Both teams have sluggers capable of going deep. Aaron Judge leads the Yankees with 17 home runs, while Asdrubal Cabrera is the Amazins' main guy with 10.
On the bump for the Yanks is right-hander Luis Severino, who is 9-1 with a 2.20 ERA. The model projects him to strike out seven Mets batters in six innings. He'll oppose righty Seth Lugo, who's 1-1 with a 2.04 ERA. The computer model is predicting Lugo to punch out five Yankees in five innings.
So which side of the line should you be all over on Sunday? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Yankees-Mets money line you need to back, all from the computer model that entered the weekend on a perfect 10-0 streak on its money-line selections.
