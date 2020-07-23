Watch Now: Top Five Predictions For MLB Season ( 2:02 )

The New York Yankees won their first American League East title in seven years last campaign, and they start their drive for a second straight crown when they open the 2020 MLB season by visiting the defending world-champion Washington Nationals on Thursday. New York is an overwhelming favorite to repeat as the division winner thanks to the addition of right-hander Gerrit Cole, who won his final 16 decisions with the Houston Astros in 2019 en route to a 20-5 record. Cole will take on Max Scherzer in this 2020 MLB Opening Day matchup.

First pitch at Nationals Park is set for 7:08 p.m. ET. The teams did not meet last season but split four games in 2018. New York is the -137 favorite on the money line in the latest Yankees vs. Nationals odds, while the over-under for total runs scored is 7.5. Before making any Nationals vs. Yankees picks, check out the MLB predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Now, the model has dialed in on Yankees vs. Nationals. Here are the MLB lines and trends for Yankees vs. Nationals:

Yankees vs. Nationals money line: New York -135, Washington +120

Yankees vs. Nationals over-under: 7.5 runs

Yankees vs. Nationals run line: New York -1.5

NYY: Finished second with 306 home runs last year

WAS: Had won just one of five playoff series prior to 2019

Why you should back the Yankees

Cole, who led the AL last season with a 2.50 ERA and topped all major-league pitchers with 326 strikeouts, gives New York the bonafide ace it lacked in 2019. The 29-year-old ended the campaign with double-digits strikeout totals in nine consecutive contests and fanned at least 10 batters in 21 of his 33 starts. Cole also is capable of lessening the bullpen's load, as he pitched at least seven innings on 15 occasions last year.

The Yankees' powerful lineup should be able to provide Cole with plenty of support, as it produced a franchise-record 306 home runs in 2019 - and that was with very little contribution from Giancarlo Stanton, who went deep three times in only 18 games due to injuries. Stanton, who belted 97 homers over the previous two seasons, hit one of the team's five shots in their exhibition victory over the New York Mets on Sunday. Aaron Judge proved he has recovered from a punctured lung and fractured rib by launching a pair of homers in that contest and is hoping to regain the form that made him the AL home-run leader as a rookie in 2017 (52).

Why you should back the Nationals

Washington proved it is possible to succeed even after stumbling out of the gate (19-31 through first 50 games in 2019), but it can't afford another lackluster start considering the 2020 MLB schedule consists of only 60 contests per team. And the Nationals will have to be better without a pair of cornerstone players since third baseman Anthony Rendon, who led the majors with 126 RBIs last year, signed a seven-year, $245 million deal with the Los Angeles Angels, while first baseman Ryan Zimmerman opted to skip the season due to coronavirus concerns. As a result, Eric Thames will see most of the time at first base and 22-year-old rookie Carter Kieboom, the team's No. 1 prospect, will get the nod at third.

The Nationals added a steady bat at second base in Starlin Castro, who recorded 22 homers and 86 RBIs, both career highs, with the Miami Marlins last season. Left fielder Juan Soto is a star in the making after registering 34 home runs and 110 RBIs as a 20-year-old in 2019.

How to make Yankees vs. Nationals picks

