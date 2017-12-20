Demetrious Johnson, MMA world react to Floyd Mayweather possibly joining UFC

About a year ago, people had a tough time believing reports that Conor McGregor was looking to crossover from MMA to boxing. Now, there's a similar sense of disbelief when it comes to new reports regarding Floyd Mayweather, Jr. looking to join the UFC.

According to ESPN, UFC president Dana White says that Mayweather stepping into the Octagon is "a realistic possibility" and that the company is interested in working with the undefeated boxer.

"We're talking to Floyd about doing a UFC deal," White said via ESPN. "It's real. He was talking about [boxing] Conor McGregor. Was that real? Have you heard Floyd talk about many things that aren't real? He usually tips his hand when he's in the media, and then that [expletive] ends up happening.

"We're interested in doing something with Floyd. Everything is a realistic possibility. Mayweather vs. McGregor [expletive] happened. Anything is possible."

Mayweather's last fight came this summer, when he defeated McGregor with a 10th round TKO to improve to 50-0 lifetime in the ring. That big-money event scored over four million pay-per-view buys, and Mayweather promised that it would be the final fight of his career.

However, the 40-year-old boxer could be convinced to try his hand in the UFC if the money is good enough. During a recent live stream, Mayweather said he's open to the possibility.

"I can come right back," he said. "If I wanted to, I can come right back to the UFC. I can go fight in the Octagon. I can do a three- or four-fight deal in the Octagon and make a billion dollars."

Unsurprisingly, the idea has been met with mixed reactions from within the MMA community. Mayweather's talent in the ring is undeniable, but will it translate to MMA? And, on top of that, will he be welcomed by other fighters? It seems there's a bit of excitement surrounding the idea, but also some skepticism.

. @FloydMayweather crossing over into MMA, really? — Stipe Miocic (@stipemiocicufc) December 20, 2017

@floydmayweather 🐐 vs 🐐 I’ll move up 20 pounds to welcome you proper pic.twitter.com/R400vMz0dX — Demetrious Johnson (@MightyMouseUFC) December 20, 2017

CM Punk vs. Floyd Mayweather is the only fight to make. — Seán Sheehan (@SeanSheehanBA) December 20, 2017

The chances of a 41-year old Floyd Mayweather stepping into the Ocatagon to make his UFC debut in 2018? pic.twitter.com/kUHKweC2wa — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) December 20, 2017

Then again, like White said this week, there was the same sort of reaction when McGregor made the switch, and eventually it came to fruition in lucrative fashion. Maybe there's reason to believe it can happen again.