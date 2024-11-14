It's fight week in the City. UFC returns for its annual trip to Madison Square Garden in New York on Saturday night with one of the biggest fights of the year atop the marquee. Heavyweight champion Jon Jones will take on former titleholder Stipe Miocic in an epic clash of the two men considered the best heavyweight and light heavyweight champions in the promotion's history. Plus, an enticing rematch sits in the co-main event slot.

Jones has been one of the top fighters of the promotion for over a decade. However, the greatest light heavyweight champion in promotional history has fought just once since 2020 with injuries and a contract dispute keeping him inactive. Jones claimed the heavyweight crown with a quick submission win over Ciryl Gane in March 2023 in his debut in the division. Miocic, meanwhile, has faced a similar level of inactivity with just one fight since 2021. Miocic lost his title in a vicious knockout to Francis Ngannou.

UFC 309's co-main event is a five-round lightweight rematch between Charles Oliveira and Michael Chandler. The pair fought for the vacant lightweight title at UFC 262 in May 2021, which Oliveira won via second-round TKO. The fight is most notable because Chandler will have been absent for two years come fight night, largely due to waiting for a highly-anticipated Conor McGregor fight that fell through.

Elsewhere on the card, rising middleweight prospect Bo Nickal makes his return when he takes on veteran Paul Craig. Nickal is one of the most decorated amateur wrestlers to make the transition to MMA and looks every bit of a future contender. He gets a durable veteran in the form of Craig, who is just 1-4 in his last five appearances. Other veterans set to make the walk on Saturday include former middleweight champion Chris Weidman when he takes on Eryk Anders and UFC record holder Jim Miller when he faces off against Damon Jackson.

Below is the complete fight card for UFC 309 along with the latest odds. Check back all week long for the latest news, features and other content around this massive event.

UFC 309 fight card, odds

Jon Jones -625 vs. Stipe Miocic +450, heavyweight title



Charles Oliveira -265 vs. Michael Chandler +215, lightweights

Bo Nickal -1200 vs. Paul Craig +750, middleweights

Viviane Araujo -265 vs. Karine Silva +215, women's flyweights

Mauricio Ruffy -900 vs. James Llontop +625, lightweights

Marcus McGhee -130 vs. Jonathan Martinez +110, bantamweights

Eryk Anders -130 vs. Chris Weidman +110, middleweights

Damon Jackson -165 vs. Jim Miller +140, lightweights

Marcin Tybura -130 vs. Jhonata Diniz +110, heavyweights

Mickey Gall -135 vs. Raminz Brahimaj +115, welterweights

Oban Elliot -220 vs. Basil Hafez +180, welterweights

Veronica Hardy -150 vs. Eduarda Moura +125, women's flyweights

UFC 309 info

Date: Nov. 16



Nov. 16 Location: Madison Square Garden -- New York City



Madison Square Garden -- New York City Start time: 10 p.m. ET (Main card)

10 p.m. ET (Main card) How to watch: ESPN+ PPV

UFC 309 countdown