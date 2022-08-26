Trackhouse Racing announced Friday afternoon that they have signed driver Daniel Suarez to a contract extension for the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season. The agreement, which was announced through a graphic posted to Twitter, will see Suarez return as the driver of Trackhouse's No. 99 Chevrolet.

A contract extension for Suarez had been expected for several months. Trackhouse Racing team president Ty Norris told NBC Sports after Suarez's win at Sonoma in June that there was a "100% chance" Suarez would be re-signed, and Suarez himself stated just two weeks ago that an extension was "very close" to getting done.

Suarez was the first driver hired when Trackhouse Racing was formed, giving the Monterrey, Mexico native and former NASCAR Xfinity Series champion a new home after he was dropped by both Joe Gibbs Racing and Stewart-Haas Racing early in his Cup career. After scoring one top five and four top 10s in the team's first season, Suarez has played a pivotal role in Trackhouse's second-year leap in 2022 and has turned in the very best season of his career.

Suarez has a career-high six top fives and 10 top-10 finishes this season, has led a career-high 236 laps and scored his first-ever Cup Series win at Sonoma Raceway in June. Suarez has qualified for the NASCAR Playoffs for the very first time in his career, and he will compete for the Cup Series championship alongside Trackhouse Racing teammate and fellow breakout star Ross Chastain.

Suarez becomes the latest Cup Series driver to sign a contract extension with his current team this month, joining a group of drivers that includes Erik Jones, Bubba Wallace, Ryan Blaney and Joey Logano.