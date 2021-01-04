|
0:00
End of period
0:00
Jarrett Culver defensive rebound
0:02
Facundo Campazzo misses two point step back jump shot
0:08
+1
|
D'Angelo Russell makes regular free throw 2 of 2
65-62
0:08
+1
|
D'Angelo Russell makes regular free throw 1 of 2
64-62
0:08
JaMychal Green personal foul (D'Angelo Russell draws the foul)
0:25
+1
|
PJ Dozier makes regular free throw 2 of 2
63-62
0:25
Nuggets offensive rebound
0:25
PJ Dozier misses regular free throw 1 of 2
0:25
Jake Layman shooting foul (PJ Dozier draws the foul)
0:28
PJ Dozier defensive rebound
0:31
D'Angelo Russell misses three point jump shot
0:43
+1
|
Facundo Campazzo makes regular free throw 2 of 2
63-61
0:43
+1
|
Facundo Campazzo makes regular free throw 1 of 2
63-60
0:43
Jarred Vanderbilt personal foul (Facundo Campazzo draws the foul)
0:49
Nuggets offensive rebound
0:49
Jarred Vanderbilt blocks PJ Dozier's two point floating jump shot
1:07
+2
|
Juancho Hernangomez makes two point layup (D'Angelo Russell assists)
63-59
1:17
Jarrett Culver defensive rebound
1:20
Will Barton misses three point jump shot
1:37
+1
|
Jarred Vanderbilt makes regular free throw 2 of 2
61-59
1:37
Timberwolves offensive rebound
1:37
Jarred Vanderbilt misses regular free throw 1 of 2
1:37
Will Barton personal foul (Loose ball) (Jarred Vanderbilt draws the foul)
1:37
Timberwolves offensive rebound
1:38
Juancho Hernangomez misses three point jump shot
1:43
Will Barton turnover (lost ball) (Jarred Vanderbilt steals)
1:52
+1
|
D'Angelo Russell makes regular free throw 2 of 2
60-59
1:52
+1
|
D'Angelo Russell makes regular free throw 1 of 2
59-59
1:52
Gary Harris shooting foul (D'Angelo Russell draws the foul)
1:57
Paul Millsap personal foul (D'Angelo Russell draws the foul)
1:59
D'Angelo Russell defensive rebound
2:01
Juancho Hernangomez blocks Paul Millsap's two point floating jump shot
2:17
+2
|
D'Angelo Russell makes two point floating jump shot
58-59
2:32
Nikola Jokic technical foul
2:32
Nikola Jokic turnover (offensive foul)
2:32
Nikola Jokic offensive foul (Jarred Vanderbilt draws the foul)
2:35
+3
|
D'Angelo Russell makes three point jump shot
55-59
2:43
D'Angelo Russell defensive rebound
2:47
Paul Millsap misses three point jump shot
2:58
Nikola Jokic defensive rebound
3:01
Malik Beasley misses two point floating jump shot
3:20
+1
|
Nikola Jokic makes regular free throw 2 of 2
52-59
3:20
+1
|
Nikola Jokic makes regular free throw 1 of 2
52-58
3:20
Jarred Vanderbilt personal foul (Nikola Jokic draws the foul)
3:32
+3
|
Juancho Hernangomez makes three point jump shot (D'Angelo Russell assists)
52-57
3:44
+1
|
Malik Beasley makes technical free throw 1 of 1
49-57
3:44
Nikola Jokic technical foul (Rim hanging)
3:44
+2
|
Nikola Jokic makes two point driving dunk (Paul Millsap assists)
48-57
4:06
+3
|
Juancho Hernangomez makes three point jump shot (Jarrett Culver assists)
48-55
4:15
Paul Millsap turnover (lost ball) (Juancho Hernangomez steals)
4:30
+3
|
D'Angelo Russell makes three point jump shot (Juancho Hernangomez assists)
45-55
4:47
+2
|
Will Barton makes two point driving layup (Nikola Jokic assists)
42-55
5:03
+2
|
Malik Beasley makes two point dunk (Jarred Vanderbilt assists)
42-53
5:07
Gary Harris turnover (bad pass) (Jarred Vanderbilt steals)
5:19
+2
|
Jarred Vanderbilt makes two point alley-oop layup (D'Angelo Russell assists)
40-53
5:35
+2
|
Nikola Jokic makes two point putback layup
38-53
5:35
Nikola Jokic offensive rebound
5:35
Monte Morris misses regular free throw 1 of 2
5:35
Jarred Vanderbilt shooting foul (Monte Morris draws the foul)
5:44
+3
|
Juancho Hernangomez makes three point jump shot (D'Angelo Russell assists)
38-51
5:50
+2
|
Paul Millsap makes two point putback layup
35-51
5:50
Paul Millsap offensive rebound
5:54
Nikola Jokic misses two point driving layup
6:09
PJ Dozier blocks Anthony Edwards's two point driving layup
6:23
Paul Millsap turnover (out of bounds bad pass)
6:35
Nuggets 60 second timeout
6:38
+2
|
Anthony Edwards makes two point dunk (Jarred Vanderbilt assists)
35-49
6:41
Jarred Vanderbilt offensive rebound
6:44
Anthony Edwards misses three point jump shot
6:49
D'Angelo Russell defensive rebound
6:54
Paul Millsap misses three point jump shot
7:06
+2
|
Malik Beasley makes two point floating jump shot (Juancho Hernangomez assists)
33-49
7:27
Juancho Hernangomez defensive rebound
7:30
Facundo Campazzo misses regular free throw 1 of 1
7:30
Ricky Rubio shooting foul (Facundo Campazzo draws the foul)
7:30
+2
|
Facundo Campazzo makes two point reverse layup
31-49
7:32
Nikola Jokic defensive rebound
7:35
Anthony Edwards misses two point jump shot
7:45
+2
|
Paul Millsap makes two point putback layup
31-47
7:45
Paul Millsap offensive rebound
7:51
Facundo Campazzo misses three point jump shot
7:56
PJ Dozier defensive rebound
7:57
Anthony Edwards misses two point reverse layup
8:09
Ricky Rubio defensive rebound
8:10
Nikola Jokic misses two point reverse layup
8:23
Monte Morris offensive rebound
8:27
Facundo Campazzo misses three point jump shot
8:35
+1
|
Anthony Edwards makes regular free throw 2 of 2
31-45
8:35
+1
|
Anthony Edwards makes regular free throw 1 of 2
30-45
8:35
Paul Millsap shooting foul (Anthony Edwards draws the foul)
8:48
+1
|
Facundo Campazzo makes regular free throw 3 of 3
29-45
8:48
+1
|
Facundo Campazzo makes regular free throw 2 of 3
29-44
8:48
Nuggets offensive rebound
8:48
Facundo Campazzo misses regular free throw 1 of 3
8:48
Ricky Rubio shooting foul (Facundo Campazzo draws the foul)
8:52
JaMychal Green defensive rebound
8:54
Malik Beasley misses two point finger roll layup
8:56
Malik Beasley offensive rebound
8:59
Anthony Edwards misses three point jump shot
9:10
+3
|
JaMychal Green makes three point jump shot (Facundo Campazzo assists)
29-43
9:21
+2
|
Anthony Edwards makes two point reverse layup
29-40
9:32
Jarred Vanderbilt defensive rebound
9:35
JaMychal Green misses regular free throw 2 of 2
9:35
+1
|
JaMychal Green makes regular free throw 1 of 2
27-40
9:35
Naz Reid shooting foul (JaMychal Green draws the foul)
9:49
+1
|
D'Angelo Russell makes regular free throw 1 of 1
27-39
9:49
PJ Dozier shooting foul (D'Angelo Russell draws the foul)
9:49
+2
|
D'Angelo Russell makes two point jump shot
26-39
10:17
+2
|
Facundo Campazzo makes two point finger roll layup
24-39
10:28
Ricky Rubio personal foul (Loose ball) (PJ Dozier draws the foul)
10:27
Nuggets defensive rebound
10:29
Ricky Rubio misses two point finger roll layup
10:41
+3
|
JaMychal Green makes three point jump shot (Jamal Murray assists)
24-37
10:50
PJ Dozier defensive rebound
10:53
D'Angelo Russell misses three point jump shot
10:56
Anthony Edwards defensive rebound
11:01
Monte Morris misses three point jump shot
11:22
+2
|
Naz Reid makes two point layup (Anthony Edwards assists)
24-34
11:35
Nuggets turnover (shot clock violation)
11:35
Nuggets offensive rebound
11:36
Jamal Murray misses three point jump shot
