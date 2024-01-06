The buzz engulfing the Giannis Antetokounmpo against Victor Wembanyama matchup created the sort of din that makes it easy to overlook the details, a practice the Milwaukee Bucks can ill afford.

After defeating the San Antonio Spurs 125-121 on Thursday in the second game of a back-to-back, the focus rested squarely on Antetokounmpo and his 44-point, 14-rebound double-double plus the electric performance from Wembanyama, who marked his 20th birthday with 27 points, nine rebounds and five blocked shots in just 26 minutes of action.

But for the Bucks, who will play their third game in four nights on Saturday when they wrap up a three-game road trip against the Houston Rockets, blowing a 13-point lead raised eyebrows. There were moments against the scuffling Spurs in which Milwaukee appeared in complete control, yet as the final seconds ticked away, Spurs guard Tre Jones was an uncontested corner 3-pointer away from forcing overtime.

For Milwaukee, the expectations remain elevated. An inability to perform with consistency and cohesion continues to mar the early part of its season, one that opened with great promise.

"We were fouling a little bit too much when we don't need to," Bucks coach Adrian Griffin said of the defense, which continues to underperform. "On drives, reaching in, putting them in the bonus. We've got to be a little more disciplined on the defensive end."

The Rockets were undone by both turnovers and a lack of physical prowess in their 122-95 loss to the visiting Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday. Houston finished minus-14 on the glass, surrendered 60 points in the paint, and committed 15 turnovers that yielded 18 points.

Houston overcame a 12-turnover first half against the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday but failed to generate any sustained momentum against the Timberwolves, with several live-ball turnovers fueling a Minnesota offense that was pedestrian.

"Just not matching physicality and playing strong with the ball," Rockets coach Ime Udoka said of the turnovers. "They're obviously a good defensive team ... and (the Rockets) just weren't being tough enough with the ball. That led to those turnovers. They had 14 points (off turnovers in the first half) and 11 of those were fast-break points."

In the Bucks, the Rockets won't face the same stifling defense that the Timberwolves put on the floor. Minnesota leads the league in scoring defense at 107.4 points per game. The Rockets are second at 109.9, making them the only two NBA teams keeping opponents under 110 points per game entering Saturday's action.

Milwaukee is just 24th in scoring defense at 119.7 points per game. Houston lost to Milwaukee on the road on Dec. 17, 128-119.

For the Rockets on Saturday, rebounding from their poor effort against Minnesota will be paramount, especially given the quick turnaround.

"They're obviously not the defensive team Minnesota is, or they haven't been this year anyway," Udoka said of the Bucks. "We didn't have a problem scoring there last time.

"It's good to bounce back and have a game (immediately) when you play this poorly. Just want to see us come with the proper mindset and effort that we have all year and didn't play with (Friday)."

